City to hold two public meetings to discuss solar ordinance

ReVision Energy employees Steve Dzubak (left) and Jared Cobb install a solar panel on the roof of a Concord home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. In total, 25 panels will be installed and will supply the homeowner with more power than he is expected to use. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff)

The City of Concord’s Planning Division, along with the Energy & Environment Advisory Committee, is holding two public meetings to discuss the solar ordinance.

The purpose of these meetings is to summarize the city’s renewable energy goals; present examples of the types of solar development (roof-mounted, ground-mounted, carport) and size (residential, small, medium, large); discuss revisions to the zoning ordinance that will clarify how solar development can occur in Concord; and solicit feedback about the type and size of solar developments the community would like to see, and where. They will include a presentation by the Planning Division and the Energy & Environment Committee.

The meetings will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Beaver Meadow Golf Course (1 Beaver Meadow Drive) and Monday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers (37 Green St.).

The same information will be presented at both public meetings – the two sessions are scheduled in order for the city to hear from as many people as possible. If you have general questions or are not able to attend either session and would like to provide some feedback, please contact Assistant City Planner Beth Fenstermacher at 225-8515 or bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Stefanie Breton

