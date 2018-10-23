Catch the last film of the Future of Nature film series, ‘Sacred Cod,’ at Red River Theatres

A scene from the film "Sacred Cod," which will be shown at Red River Theatres on Wednesday as the final installment of the Future of Nature Film Series. Courtesy of The Nature Conservancy

Red River Theatres is more than just a place to watch movies. It’s also a cultural hub that often hosts special events such as art gallery openings, fundraisers and discussion panels to go along with film screenings. On Wednesday, you can catch the final installment of a three-part film series.

The Future of Nature Film Series, put on by The Nature Conservancy, will wrap up its 2018 run with a showing of the documentary Sacred Cod on Wednesday at 5 p.m., followed by a panel discussion.

Now in its third year, the Future of Nature Film Series features films that dive deeply into the environmental issues that affect our backyard, our planet and our way of life. Following each film is a talk with local experts about how the themes presented touch down in the Granite State.

Sacred Cod chronicles the collapse of the historic cod fishery in the waters off New England. Scientists and environmental advocates have attributed the collapse to overfishing, climate change and government mismanagement. The film features interviews with fishermen and their families, along with scientists, advocates and federal officials who warn about the risks of overfishing and climate change and say that the plight of cod could be a harbinger for fish around the world. The film tells a complex story that shows how one of the greatest fisheries on the planet has been driven to the edge of commercial extinction, while providing suggestions about how consumers can help support sustainable fisheries.

The movie will be followed by a discussion led by local experts about how the themes of Sacred Cod are relevant to New Hampshire.

The panel will include Dr. Alix Laferriere, director of marine and coastal programs for The Nature Conservancy who is working directly with local fishermen to test out more sustainable fishing gear and devise other ways to make Gulf of Maine fisheries more sustainable, and Rich Pettigrew, president and CEO of Seaport Fish Company in Rye, a full-service retail market and wholesale distributer of fresh, local seafood.

The evening will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. The film will begin at 6 in the Stonyfield Culture Center and the panel discussion will begin at 7:30.

Tickets are $5 and are available at the door or at redrivertheatres.org. Get them online now to avoid missing out – this will likely sell out quickly.

Insider staff

Related Posts