Entertainment: ‘Friends’ parody highlights a very busy week

We have about as busy a week on the entertainment front as you’ll ever see around here this week. On the music side, Area 23 is hosting a big “Decades Night,” in which several artists will each do a set of songs from a particular decade. As far as theater, the Capitol Center for the Arts has a musical parody of the classic sit-com Friends. And Red River Theatres will have one showing of The Divide, a gritty Western.

Enjoy!

Music

Tuesday

Rob Wolfe at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Comedy at Area 23 at 9 p.m., sign-ups start at 8:30.

Pavlo at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $49.50 at pavlo.com and at the door.

Wednesday

Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Voice department recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Mustard’s Retreat: The Defiantly Hopeful Tour at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Stockbridge at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Peter Pappas at the Common Man at 7 p.m.

Hometown Eulogy at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

Mo Guitar at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Kate West at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Talkin’ Smack at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Andrew of the North and the Rescue Raners with Jack O’Donahue at True Brew Barista at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tim & Dave Show at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Blue Light Rain at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Decades Night at Area 23 featuring Eric Lindbergh, Gardner Berry, The Hats, The Rhythm Upstairs, Electric Soup and Elden’s Junk at 1 p.m.

Granite State of Mind presents One Hit Wonders Tribute Show featuring Don Bartenstein, Holly Ann, Walker Smith, James Robinson, Juan Valdez and Joe Messineo at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m., with doors at 5.

Piccola Opera’s Opera Idol vocal competition at Concord City Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $18 at operanh.org/showsevents or at the door.

Sunday

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

’S Wonderful and De-Lovely: An evening of George Gershwin and Cole Porter featuring vocalist Cat Faulkner at Concord City Auditorium at 4 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $38 at ccanh.com (tickets through Capitol Center for the Arts, show at Concord City Auditorium).

Monday

Bright Brown at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Comedy at Area 23 at 9 p.m., sign-ups start at 8:30.

Theater

1A: The Show for a Changing America at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $65 plus fees at ccanh.com. The popular national radio show 1A will be at the Cap Center for a special public appearance – its only appearance in the state.

Friends! The Musical Parody at the Cap Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 plus fees at ccanh.com. Friends! The Musical Parody is the off-Broadway hit and an unauthorized musical parody based on the wildly popular television series. This loving lampoon follows the wacky misadventures of six 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Cap Center next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $110 plus fees at ccanh.com. This outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot tells the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail.

Stranger Than Fiction Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are 412 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Invasion From Mars! at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Colette (R/2018/111 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Science Fair (PG/2018/90 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10

Puzzle (R/2018/103 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05

The Wife (R/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 7:40

Wednesday: 7:40

The Divide (NR/2018/100 min.)

Thursday: 6

All movie times are p.m.

