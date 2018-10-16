David Ruedig named Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year

David Ruedig is the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce's 2018 Citizen of the Year. Courtesy of Dave White Photography

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce announces David Ruedig as its 2018 Citizen of the Year. The Chamber will honor the Concord businessman and philanthropist with an award ceremony at its 99th Annual Meeting and Citizen of the Year award celebration presented by Merrimack County Savings Bank on Nov. 7 at the Grappone Conference Center. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

“This award represents the highest honor bestowed on an individual by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce,” said President Tim Sink. “It is presented to someone who has given much of themselves to the community in many ways over their career. David Ruedig is an outstanding choice.”

Former Concord superintendent of schools Chris Rath agreed, saying, “David stands as a prime example of the way Concord citizens have changed the face of this city for the better. His long-time involvement on the Concord School Board, including his term as president, was exemplary and invaluable.”

Bob Steigmeyer, president and CEO of Concord Hospital, shared that “Dave is passionate about serving the vulnerable in our service area, especially children, and is both innovative and persistent in developing community partnerships to respond to needs. I have witnessed time and again his leadership as a member, and now the chair, of the Concord Hospital Board.”

Last year’s Citizen of the Year award recipient, Bill Chapman, said, “Well before I had the pleasure of getting to know David, I was aware of his leadership on the Concord School Board and the New Hampshire Board of Education. When I became a member of the Concord Hospital Board of Trustees I had the opportunity to get to know and work with him. What a pleasure. He has served on numerous board committees and now as board chair.”

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen added, “When I was governor I nominated David to serve on the Board of Education, which he did with distinction. Governor Lynch recognized David’s contributions and named him board chair. David’s contributions do not end with his commitment to ensuring all children have access to a good public education. He has also been involved in local chapters of the American Red Cross, Concord Library and United Way of Merrimack County.”

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce has recognized an outstanding individual from the local community with its most prestigious award for over 50 years and is honored to recognize David Ruedig as its 2018 Citizen of the Year.

To register to attend the Chamber’s 99th Annual Meeting and Citizen of the Year Award event on Wednesday, Nov. 7 in Concord, visit ConcordNHChamber.com/key-events or call 224-2508. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner, and culminates in the Citizen of the Year presentation ceremony. This year’s Annual Dinner kicks off the Chamber’s 100th Anniversary Celebration, and will honor three local companies that were the original founders of the Chamber of Commerce in 1919: Swenson Granite Works, Unitil (formerly Concord Electric) and Page Belting Company. The Chamber extends special thanks to presenting sponsor Merrimack County Savings Bank, the 2019 Citizen of the Year Committee and all who contributed nominations.

For more information about the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, call 224-2508, email info@concordnhchamber.com or visit ConcordNHChamber.com.

Kristina CarlsonGreater Concord Chamber of Commerce

Related Posts