Coalition to hold info session at Common Man on ending homelessness in Concord

Volunteers hand out cups of soup at the 2017 Souperfest put on by the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness. Courtesy of Greg Lessard

Ending homelessness in a community like Concord requires commitment, time and a wide range of talents and skills.

For those who would like to be part of that effort, the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness will hold a volunteer information session next Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Common Man restaurant in Concord.

CCEH staff and volunteers will describe the many ways that individuals, service organizations, houses of worship and companies can help the coalition eradicate homelessness in Greater Concord. Light refreshments will be provided, and there will be plenty of time to talk with CCEH staff and volunteers to learn more about specific volunteer roles, projects and events.

“The Concord Coalition to End Homelessness could not have the impact we have without our fabulous, dedicated volunteers,” said CCEH Executive Director Ellen Groh. “There are so many different ways to get involved: short-term projects or ongoing roles; direct assistance to our clients or behind-the-scenes jobs like event planning and data entry. Ending homelessness in the Concord community is truly possible if we make it a community-wide effort!”

CCEH board member Greg Lessard said, “I have met so many wonderful people who give of their time to help CCEH; there are many diverse opportunities for someone to help. If an individual has any available time to assist in ending homelessness in our community, they should attend this event.”

CCEH’s vision is a Concord community where everyone has a safe, decent, stable and affordable place to live.

The coalition is always looking for volunteers, but there’s also a need for some donations. The winter shelter has been completed, but it doesn’t have any beds. The shelter is in need of more than $35,000 for beds, bedding and bins, as the building currently doesn’t have anywhere for people to sleep. Ask how you can help get beds in the shelter when you attend this info session at the Common Man next Tuesday.

For more information, visit concordhomeless.org.

Greg Lessard

