City Manager’s Newsletter: Liberty the comfort dog, paving updates, indoor golf and more

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Comfort dog aims to join Concord PD

If all goes according to plan, Liberty, a yellow Labrador retriever, will be joining the Concord Police Department’s Community Services Division next spring as a comfort dog. She was introduced at the city council meeting lastMonday night.

Comfort dogs, unlike typical police K-9s​​​ used to locate drugs or track suspects, are used by police departments to increase community engagement, ease trauma for victims in the field or at the police station, and maintain department morale for officers and their families who may be facing difficulties.

Street paving update

GMI Asphalt continues to prepare for the final pavement overlay of Glen Street, Redwood Avenue, Holly Street, Dunklee Street, Bow Street, Donovan Street, Gilmore Street, Kimball Street, Humphrey Street and McKinley Street. The final sections of granite curb were placed last week and driveway tie-ins, loaming, seeding, and shoulder gravel continue to be placed on all of these streets in preparation for finish paving scheduled to start this week, weather depending. Residents will continue to have access to their driveways at all times during this work. On-street parking is prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during construction on these roads.

Find more information about the city’s paving program and a list/map of streets scheduled for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Sign up for Indoor Simulator League

Beaver Meadow Golf Course is now accepting registrations for the Indoor Simulator League. Teams of two can reserve a tee time for the entire season on one of its two indoor simulators. League play starts in January, but you can play indoors anytime on the simulator available in the Chet Wheeler room of the clubhouse. This simulator is available year-round for practice, fittings, lessons, mini golf or just regular play.

Just because it is cold and raining does not mean you have to miss out on golf!

Enter EZ Pay for WaterSense contest

Celebrate EPA WaterSense’s “Shower Better Month” this October by entering in Concord General Services’ E-Z Pay for WaterSense contest! Enter for a chance to win a “Shower Better Bundle” for a luxurious shower experience, while having the satisfaction of conserving water, reducing energy use,and potentially even lowering utility costs.

To enter, enroll in the City of Concord’s automatic water billing payment plan, E-Z Pay, and submit a contest entry form by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Three contest entries will be selected to win a “Shower Better Bundle” that includes everything needed for a luxurious water-saving shower experience, such as: a water-saving pail, bath towel, washcloths, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shower sponge, 5-minute shower timer, rubber ducky bath buddies and an easy-to-install Oxygenics WaterSense labeled shower head. The shower head has 10 spray settings and is designed to deliver serious power through oxygen-infused water technology, while only using 2 gallons of water per minute.

Contest winners must be Concord water customers enrolled in E-Z Pay with a submitted contest entry form by the deadline. Customers already enrolled in E-Z Pay are eligible to win, but must also complete a contest entry form to enter. Official rules, forms and more information about the contest and E-Z Pay are available at 311 N. State St., online at concordnh.gov/watersense or by calling water billing at 225-8693.

Stefanie Breton

