Volunteer Tina Smith recognized with Sandra C. Labaree Award

Presenting the Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values Award to Tina Smith (center) are Louise Santosuosso, Northeast Executive Director of The American Cancer Society, and Dr. Mark Goldberg, Volunteer Chairman of the Board of the American Cancer Society in New England. Courtesy of Kathi Russ

The American Cancer Society brings together volunteers and staff to fulfill one dream and one purpose — healthier communities with less cancer. In fact, the only way the American Cancer Society can achieve their mission of creating a world without cancer is one community at a time.

As the largest voluntary health organization in the world, volunteers are the engine of the American Cancer Society. Volunteers drive patients to treatment, cook meals for guests who need free lodging at Hope Lodges while they are going through treatment, and raise funds to support patient service programs and cutting-edge cancer research.

The Sandra C. Labaree Award is a prestigious award, named in honor of the late Sandy Labaree. Sandy was a Society volunteer from Maine who devoted nearly 25 years to the fight against cancer. Despite her death from breast cancer, Sandy’s spirit and values of integrity, compassion, courage, determination and diversity live on through this award. This award recognizes and honors those volunteers whose actions and service in the fight against cancer most exemplify these values.

Tina Smith is a Volunteers Extraordinaire and the recipient of the 2018 Sandra C. Labaree Award.

Tina has volunteered for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer since 2004.

Tina is currently the volunteer director of logistics for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, a role she has performed for eight years.

Tina initiated the Ambassador Program for our Concord event, which helps participants have a world-class day-of-event experience.

She conducts a training session prior to events to ensure ambassadors are sensitive and understand the many reasons participants are involved in this event.

Tina’s dedication, follow-up, follow-through, dedication and execution are unmatched.

She balances her dedication to Making Strides with her career, family and many other volunteer activities in our Greater Concord community.

