Entertainment: Hatbox Theatre, Concord City Auditorium busy with shows this weekend

Space is tight, so no movie listings this week.

Music

Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Lester Hirsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Will Hatch at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mike Gallant at The Common Man at 7 p.m.

The Hoot at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

Stuck in Time Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Dirty Looks at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

The Sequoias at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Crawl Space at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Fuzz Boxx at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

The Music of Cream at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $75 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Fall Fiddle Festival concert at Concord Community Music School at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20 at ccmusicschool.org.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Pink Martini with singer China Forbes at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $69.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Rob Wolfe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Pavlo at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $49.50 at pavlo.com or at the door.

Theater

Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Invasion From Mars! at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Putting it Together: New Works at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. New World Theatre will present six new works at the Hatbox Theatre this season as part of its ongoing play development program. These productions will either be a staged reading or a workshop script-in-hand performance; with minimal staging, costumes and props.

Community Players of Concord’s Children’s Theatre Project presents The Secret Garden at the Concord City Auditorium on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store and at the door.

Concord Coachmen Barbershop Chorus presents Frank’s Place at Concord City Auditorium on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store and at the door.

