Author Bernie Lambek to present his book ‘Uncivil Liberties’ at Gibson’s Bookstore

Author Bernie Lambek will roll in to Gibson’s Bookstore on Wednesday to share his legal whodunnit, Uncivil Liberties. After a high school student is found dead at the bottom of a rock ledge on the outskirts of Montpelier, Vt., the community confronts its conflicting beliefs and values. The book explores hate speech and free speech, cyberbullying and privacy, religious and sexual freedom, and a community’s many faces of love and loss.

In a 2012 lawsuit, Lambek and ACLU colleagues successfully challenged the practice of holding official prayer at town meeting in Vermont. Uncivil Liberties is his first novel.

The event will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to all.

