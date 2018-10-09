A few words about Making Strides from event chairwoman Kathi Russ

Kathi Russ

To the wonderful Greater Concord Community,

Do something hard. Do something meaningful. Do it with good people.

You are sincerely invited to join the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event on Sunday, Oct. 14, at Memorial Field in Concord. Whatever your reason for Making Strides, all are welcome. Perhaps you are supporting a friend or family member facing breast cancer, or perhaps you are a caregiver battling in the trenches alongside a loved one or celebrating your own survivorship. Perhaps you are honoring the tender memory of a loved one lost to this disease. We are all united at Making Strides and what we are doing is meaningful. You will want to be at Memorial Field no later than 12:30 p.m. for our impactful and emotional Opening Ceremonies before the walk.

Our 2018 theme is “What unites us – ignites us.” I hope you will join us as we ignite our passion to support each other and fund the American Cancer Society’s programs, services and critical research to attack cancer at every level.

I have been a volunteer for the American Cancer Society for 23 years and this is my last year with intense involvement with Making Strides, as I make room for others to step forward to lead into the future. Please consider putting your efforts into this significant effort. I will assure you – it will be a rewarding experience, beyond measure.

I am grateful for all of your support over the years. I am profoundly proud of what we have accomplished together and will always hold all the dear memories close at heart. I also feel gratitude that my health is good and after experiencing breast cancer personally, I know the powerful impact of the dollars you donate to the American Cancer Society.

Making Strides will morph and grow as it continues to be an event of excellence in Concord, uplifting people and supporting the important work of the American Cancer Society.

I will be expecting great things from you, the determined participants and the community that embraces Making Strides Against Breast Cancer so passionately.

With respect,

Kathi Russ

Volunteer Event Chair

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2018

