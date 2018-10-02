Instagram: A sensational shot of fog over the South End

While creeping around Instagram last week, we came across an account with the handle @jeand1825 and decided to poke around the account for a minute. It turns out this might be the most “lit” Concord-centric Instagram account there is – just take a look at this shot, for example. This was taken in the South End of Concord near the field by South Concord Meadows off Birch Street on Sept. 22 at sunrise via drone, called the DJI Mavic Air. Not all of his photos are drone shots, but if you like photography at all, you really ought to check out @jeand1825’s page – there’s a wealth of incredible shots of Concord on there. Instagram user @jeand1825