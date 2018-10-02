Entertainment: All the live music, theater and movies we could find

In the week ahead, there are some concerts here and there as well as a selection of films at Red River Theatres. Also, a play recounting Orson Welles’s famous stunt in 1938, called Invasion From Mars!, will make its Hatbox Theatre debut this weekend.

Music

Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Comedy at Area 23 at 9 p.m., sign-ups start at 8:30.

Wednesday

Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic/Open Jam at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Conner Lorre at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., part of the free Walker Lecture Series.

Thursday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Black Philip with Oddfellow’s Way and Battle Street at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Joel Begin at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

The Sunset Kings at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Kids Music Day recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Universe No. 122 at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Blues Jam with Eric Lindberg at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Concord Community Concert Association presents Intersection, a “crossover” concert, at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store and at the door.

Sunday

Michael Alberici at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Invasion From Mars! at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Eighty years ago, on the night of Oct. 30, 1938, millions of Americans believed that Earth was being invaded by Martians. It was the result of a radio show produced on CBS by the Mercury Theatre Players, under the direction of Orson Welles. How did they manage to convince so many people of the unthinkable? And what was it like to be caught in the frenzy of terror that many experienced that night?

Movies at Red River

Fahrenheit 11/9 (R/2018/126 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8

The Wife (R/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45

Life in the Doghouse (NR/2018/84 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

We the Animals (R/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 7:30

Wednesday: 7:30

Thursday: 7:30

All movie times are p.m.

