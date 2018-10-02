Bulletin Board: Concord Community Concert Association to kick off 88th year

Retirement: The Next Chapter

Contemplating retirement or looking to re-energize your retirement plans? Check out the four-week Retirement: The Next Chapter program at Center for Health Promotion in Concord. Sessions are held Oct. 2, 16, 30 and Nov. 30 – from 6 to 7:30 p.m. – at 43 S. Main St. The price for the four-part series is $75 for AARP members and $90 for non-members. Registration is required by calling 230-7300.

All workshops are taught by Maureen Miller, who is a certified life, health and retirement coach. Maureen also has a master’s degree in Women, Spirituality and Well-being and bachelor’s degree in CIS/Business Management.

The topic this Tuesday will be Health and Wellness.

Jamie Bulen

Community concert association’s 88th season to open

Concord is rocking to a new beat. With flags flying and stages shining, the city celebrates its life as creative, classical, cultural … and cool!

Best of all, “everything old is new again,” as the Concord Community Concert Association opens its 88th season presenting world-class professional musical performances – creative, classical, cultural and up-to-the-minute cool – with Intersection, the exciting crossover trio, back by popular request.

Saturday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Concord City Auditorium, three renowned solo artists join together for a show in which the realms of concert and popular music are seamlessly dovetailed.

Last seen here three years ago, Intersection’s engaging stage manner, mixing of trio/duo/solo formats and range from Piazzolla and Bernstein to Mendelssohn brought the audience to its feet.

The CCCA $75 season ticket includes 11 concerts, with accompanying youth free in Concord. Tickets and information are available at Gibson’s Bookstore and The UPS Store, or online at Eventbrite. For more info, go to concordcommunityconcerts.org or call 344-4747.

Carol Bagan

Take a hike with AARP

Oh, what a resource we have in Concord: 31 trails covering 81 miles. And what better way to get some exercise, enjoy the outdoors, see some foliage and meet new people than on a guided hike on an early fall morning!

On Saturday, meet at the West End Farm Trail at 10 a.m. for a moderate hike led by Rob Knight. The hike will cover 3.2 miles and will take about 2 hours. This hike is for AARP members and their guests.

Space is limited to 20 people per hike and registration is required. Go to aarp.cvent.com/WestEndFarm to register. For more info about the city’s trails system, go to concordnh.gov/trails.

Jamie Bulen

Wings of Knowledge: Linda Hogan

Next Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Library Living Room, NHTI presents the first event in its Wings of Knowledge lecture series for the 2018-19 academic year. Linda Hogan, Social Architect and member of the worldwide Time Exchange Movement, will share “Reclaiming Community Currency – for Individuals, Businesses and Non-profit Organizations,” where the exchange of any service is equal to an hour of any other service. The relationship currency is grounded in trust and tracked by time, not money.

Launched in 2001-02, Wings of Knowledge is an annual series of cultural events presented by the college. All events are free and open to the public. The series supports and expands upon NHTI’s wide variety of academic offerings, and is another element in the college’s expanding community college mission. For more information, call 230-4028 or visit nhti.edu/wings.

Doug Schwarz

Free concert at United Church

The United Church of Penacook is hosting a free concert on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. The duo aTonalHits, with members Illya Filshtinskiy (piano) and Katha Zinn (violin), offer both classical and contemporary music. Check atonalhits.com/index.html for videos and samples of their music. The duo will be in residence at Avaloch Farm Music Institute in Boscawen this fall. The Oct. 9 concert is free and open to all. Directions to United Church and additional information about this concert are available at ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

Wednesday’s Wisdom at Mill Brook

Irene Appleaum Buchine will talk about her new book on childhood depression, Celia and the Little Boy, a story of two children trapped in the darkness and what it took from them to find their way out, at the next Wednesday’s Wisdom Pot Luck on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Mill Brook Gallery & Sculpture Garden, 236 Hopkinton Road.

This interactive program will include a short reading of the book to serve as the starting point for this important conversation. The book gives hope to children in depression and serves as a gateway to the critical conversation with parents, siblings, grandparents, teachers, caregivers and anyone who knows or loves a child suffering, to connect with that child and to find hope.

Wednesday’s Wisdom Pot Luck is brought to you by the Mill Brook Gallery & Sculpture Garden and the Kimball Jenkins School of Art on the second Wednesday of each month. The event is free and open to the public. For more info, go to themillbrookgallery.com.

Pam Tarbell

