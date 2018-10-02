Art work of Brenda Wilbert to be displayed at Red River Theatres

The Morning of Creation by Brenda Wilbert. Courtesy of Brenda Wilbert

Artist Brenda Wilbert, who was featured in the Insider recently when she had an exhibit at NHTI, is back in the news again, and for all the same reasons – she has another exhibit up in Concord, with an opening reception, to boot.

Her exhibit of mixed media collages will be on display at Red River Theatres until Oct. 30. There will be an opening reception on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the theater. It will be a free event that will include some light refreshments.

If you’ve never seen her work before, this will be a perfect opportunity to check it out for the first time.

