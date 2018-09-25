Strap on those stilettos, fellas, for the 5th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event

Grappone Auto team member Adam Memmolo of Warner wears a pair of pink boots decorated with an American flag during Walk a Mile in Her Shoes in downtown Concord on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz Concord police officer Dan Dexter with his seven-inch heels at the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser Wednesday evening. Adam Memmolo, right, Marc Racine, center, and Bob McCullen, left, all with the Grappone team for Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, arrange themselves for a cell phone photo on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Lucas Collins and Chazz Freeman of Merrimack County Department of Corrections run together to the finish line during the second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event at White Park in Concord on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

If you’re out in downtown Concord next Wednesday (Oct. 3), you might look around and think Halloween came early this year, as you’re likely to see hundreds of grown men strutting around in lavish high heels, many also donning skirts and dresses. It won’t be an early Halloween, and it won’t be a run-of-the-mill drag show, either.

Instead, what you’ll be looking at is the 2018 Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. Back for a fifth year in 2018, the event, put on by the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire, asks men (and anyone else who wants to join in the fun) to strap on some high heels and walk a mile through downtown to raise awareness and money for the crisis center’s work with domestic and sexual violence. It’s a fun, visually captivating way to spread awareness and let men see what it’s like to literally “walk a mile in her shoes” for a day.

While it might seem like a silly spectacle, the event is actually critical for the crisis center. Last year’s event had 500 participants and raised close to $60,000, said Karen McNamara, development director at the crisis center.

“Every year it’s gone up 100,” McNamara said of the number of walkers. “It’s really wild.”

With the level of participation increasing every year, so has the fundraising. The inaugural event raised between $14,000 and $15,000, McNamara said, and the total has increased by close to $10,000 every year. That’s not chump change, especially considering how few people contribute to that big dollar figure – my English-major math skills tell me that 500 people contributing $60,000 means an average of $120 raised per person.

All that money goes to the crisis center to benefit women, children and men affected by domestic and sexual violence in Merrimack County.

“Each year I get less and less nervous because it ends up being a huge success,” McNamara said. “Not just raising that $60,000, it’s introducing new people to the crisis center. So that’s the cool thing, is just introducing people to being aware of our organization, what we do for survivors and what services we provide.”

There’s also a little element of competition to the event. Prizes will be awarded for the most money raised as a team, the biggest team, most money raised as an individual and, of course, the best shoes. There’s a separate honor called the Fleischman Award, which is reserved for a member of the community who has gone above and beyond in their commitment to the organization.

It’s important to remember that this event is not just for men – all are encouraged to take part. The men just tend to be the highlight, because who doesn’t get a kick out of seeing grown men wearing pink leather boots with heels?

You can register at cccnh.org/event/wam or at the event, which will begin in front of the State House. Registration is $35 for adults and $10 for kids ages 6 to 17. Kids 5 and under walk for free. Check-in and registration will begin at 4:30 p.m., with opening remarks at 5:15 and the walk at 5:30. Awards will be given at 6. For more information, go to cccnh.org.

