Ocean State Job Lot Adventure Shopping: Apples edition

One thing's for sure -- you can't eat an apple without first running through an Apple Machine. These things can fetch hundreds of dollars in some places, but at the Job Lot, you don't even have to drop 20 bucks to snag one. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Need a lid for that big pot you were going to make cider in? Why not grab this silicone, apple-shaped one? Who cares that it won't firmly secure to the top of the pot? JON BODELL / Insider staff

This handy-dandy pie plate comes with ingredients and instructions for making an apple pie right on the bottom of it. That's not a sticker -- the recipe is printed right on the pie plate, so you'll never lose it. This is actually pretty cool. JON BODELL / Insider staff

While we love the Job Lot for its assortment of strange and unheard-of items, it also stocks an apple classic -- one of those slicers that cores and slices apples into eight even wedges. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We found something we'd never heard of -- Nak Nak "Green Apple Jack" hard candy. With a name like Nak Nak, you know it must be good. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Thirsty? Pop a bottle of this Kristian Regale apple sparkling juice beverage. It's imported and made from a Swedish recipe -- so fancy! JON BODELL / Insider staff

Make your house smell like a freshly baked apple pie -- without the hassle of actually baking a pie -- with these apple cinnamon-scented candles. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Another item we'd never heard of before -- Granny Smith apple-flavored Aussie-style licorice. The bag proclaims "Made with MORE FLAVOR in every bite," so it must be pretty legit. JON BODELL / Insider staff