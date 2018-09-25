We got a container of four apple turnovers -- straight from the oven -- at Apple Hill Farm last week, and they might be the best things we've eaten this year. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff We got a container of four apple turnovers -- straight from the oven -- at Apple Hill Farm last week, and they might be the best things we've eaten this year. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff

For this Apples Issue, I obviously couldn’t just sit around all week and not try something made with apple. After much consternation and hand-wringing, the hard decision was made to go to Apple Hill Farm, right around the corner from Insider headquarters, and try the tastiest treat I could find.

As luck would have it, right as I arrived – unannounced, by the way – owner Diane Souther saw me and asked whether I’d like to try some fresh apple turnovers right out of the oven. Before she could even finish her sentence, we knew what item we would have to try for this Food Snob.

The turnovers come in a container of four, and for a nickel less than 5 bucks, it represents one of the better food deals around.

I was handed a plastic container with the turnovers inside, steam fogging up the container making it hard to see inside. I knew, though, that this steam was a good sign.

Back at the office, I couldn’t wait to dive in – apple turnovers are one of my favorite treats. They smelled incredible, just like a hot apple pie. They looked nice, too – kind of like a slightly smaller version of an empanada.

The first bite was every bit as good as I was expecting – warm, gooey, sweet, soft, appley. The crust’s texture was about medium – it wasn’t soft and doughy, but it wasn’t super crispy and flaky, either. It held together through every bite, without ever getting in the way.

The filling was obviously the star. Good-sized chunks of apple covered in that classic apple pie goo that everybody loves make for one pleasant eating experience. If Souther wanted to, she could sell the recipe to McDonald’s, though somehow I doubt she’s interested in that.

These were so good that I couldn’t even keep them to myself – the rest of the newsroom made quick work of the rest of the container.

If you haven’t tried these yet, you really ought to.

