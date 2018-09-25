Five ConcordTV videos to be awarded at upcoming ACM-NE Video Festival

A screenshot from ConcordTV's video "Everywhere You Watch," which was named the first-place winner in the About Access and Community Media category of the upcoming ACM-NE Video Festival in New York. Courtesy of ConcordTV

Last week was a big week for ConcordTV – it was announced that five ConcordTV videos won first or second place in the upcoming ACM-NE (Alliance for Community Media – Northeast Region) Video Festival, to be held in October in New York.

“This is a really big deal for our staff,” said Doris Ballard, executive director of ConcordTV. “Thanks to their hard work in 2017, their outstanding videos are getting the recognition they deserve. That means we will all be driving to Schenectady, N.Y., on Saturday, Oct. 13, to receive these awards. Also, we are pleased to say that we have won more than any other station in the state.”

That does sound like a pretty big deal.

Here are the winners:

First place, About Access and Community Media category: Everywhere You Watch (Full House parody), produced by Justin Scarelli, Melissa Sweatt and ConcordTV staff.

First place, Event Coverage category: Market Days 2017, produced by Justin Scarelli.

Second place, Community Impact category: Concord NH Trail Passport, produced by Mike O’Meara.

Second place, Municipal Government Programming category: Winter Basketball Registration, produced by Josh Hardy.

Second place, Music and Performance category: Concord Original: Aaron Jones, produced by Melissa Sweatt.

Nice job, ConcordTV, and good luck in Schenectady!

For more info, go to yourconcordtv.org.

Insider staff

Related Posts