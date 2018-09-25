Entertainment: Lots of laughs on the agenda this week

Chelsea Paolini of the band People Skills plays outside True Brew Barista in July 2017. JON BODELL / Insider staff

After a couple of relatively light weeks on the entertainment front, everything is back in full swing this week. There are three separate comedy events on the agenda, plus the usual plethora of live music, so it should be a pretty good one.

Check it out:

Music

Tuesday

Mike Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Comedy at Area 23 at 9 p.m. Sign-ups start at 8:30.

Wednesday

Andrew Merzi at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Celtic Thunder X at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $52.50 to $92.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Open Mic/Open Jam at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Holly Ann Furone at the Common Man at 7 p.m.

The Sequoias at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

Classic Invasion at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Bella’s Bartok at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Shameless at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Matt Poirier at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Trade with Queen City Soul at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees at ccanh.com.

The Dobros at NEC Concord at 7:30 p.m.

Fiesta Melon at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Blues Jam with Hank Osborne at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

Chelsea Paolini at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Diamond Special at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Murphy’s Law at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Musical Soiree with Thalea String Quartet at Concord Community Music School at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 at ccmusicschool.org or in person at the music school, 23 Wall St.

Sunday

Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tas Cru and his Band of Tortured Souls at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $17 plus fees at ccanh.com or $20 at the door.

Open mic at Penuche’s at 7 p.m.

Symphony N.H. season-opening concert featuring Mark and Maggie O’Connor at the Concord City Auditorium at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $60 at symphonynh.org.

Theater

National Theatre Live in HD: Julie at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late-night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean – which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

Stranger Than Fiction Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Audience suggestions are used to create everything that will be seen on stage. The results are unexpected, entertaining and hilarious.

Boggis Comedy Presents… at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Join professional comedian Greg Boggis and his guests as they explore life through standup comedy. Greg brings talented comedians from New Hampshire, Boston and beyond to play with Concord-area audiences.

Movies at Red River

Fahrenheit 11/9 (R/2018/126 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8

The Wife (R/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Love, Gilda

(NR/2018/88 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

The Bookshop (PG/2018/113 min.)

Tuesday: 7:30

Wednesday: 7:30

Thursday: 7:30

All movie times are p.m.

