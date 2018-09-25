City Manager’s Newsletter: Road paving updates, renovated pro shop at Everett Arena and more

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Fall drop-ins at City Wide Community Center

Looking to get in some fall sports or some exercise? Drop in to the City Wide Community Center for a variety of fall activities offered by Concord Parks & Rec, including basketball for adults (18+), seniors (50+) and youth (grades 4-8), pickleball and volleyball. Pricing is $3 for adults and $2 for youth for residents; $4 for adults and $3 for youth for nonresidents. Adults can also drop in to one of the Communtiy Center’s fitness classes at $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. Many classes began this week including: bootcamp on Wednesdays (5 p.m.) and Saturdays (8:15 p.m.); 20/20/20 workout Tuesdays (7:30 a.m.); gentle yoga on Tuesdays (10 a.m.); lunchtime yoga on Tuesdays (12-12:30 p.m.); yoga & meditation on Wednesdays; Zumba on Thursdays (5:30 p.m.); belly dance goddesses on Tuesdays (7 p.m.); and country sass class Thursdays (7:15 p.m.). For more info and class descriptions, visit concordparksandrec.com.

Everett Arena pro shop update

Ice season has officially returned to the Everett Arena! Lace up your ice skates for public ice skating Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday hours begin Oct. 13, also from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is only $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available if needed for $5 at the Everett Arena Pro Shop.

Starting this year, the pro shop will be operated in house by Everett Arena. TSR Hockey previously managed the shop before their contract expired in March after last season. Staff at Everett Arena are excited to manage the shop and plan to offer more open hours in coordination with arena events.

The Public Properties Division of Concord General Services and arena staff worked to renovate the shop since the end of last season and completed the work in time for the start of the new season. There are 170 new pairs of skate rentals and other equipment, such as hockey tape and skate guards, that are now available.

Stop by the shop the next time you’re at the arena!

Utility work

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Borough Road from Lilac Street to Fowler Street.

Minot Street from School Street to Thayer Pond Road.

North State Street from Centre Street to Wall Street.

Pine Street from Pleasant Street to Centre Street.

Pleasant Street from North State Street to Warren Street.

Pleasant Street from North Main Street to South Street.

School Street from Kensington Road to Westbourne Road.

There may be delays, one-lane traffic and encumbrances of parking spaces.

Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Paving continues

GMI Asphalt is preparing for the final pavement overlay of Glen Street, Redwood Avenue, Holly Street, Dunklee Street, Bow Street, Donovan Street, Gilmore Street, Kimball Street, Humphrey Street and McKinley Street. Driveway tie-ins, loaming, seeding and shoulder gravel are being placed on all of these streets over the next few weeks in preparation for finish paving by mid-October, weather dependent.

Residents will have access to their driveways at all times during this work. On-street parking is prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during construction on these roads.

Find more information about the city’s paving program and a list/map of streets scheduled for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Stefanie Breton

Related Posts