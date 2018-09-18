On Display: Work of Brenda Wilbert and Linda Graham at NHTI Library

The Morning of Creation, by Brenda Wilbert, will be on display at Red River Theatres throughout the month of October. Courtesy of Brenda Wilbert River Walk by Linda Graham is on display at the NHTI library until Thursday. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Head over to the NHTI library to check out two exhibits in one. The work of Brenda Wilbert is on one wall of the main gallery space, and the other wall features Linda Graham’s work. The artists have very distinct styles, and though Wilbert’s works don’t at all resemble those of Graham’s, the two displays seem to complement each other nicely. This dual exhibit will be up until Thursday. After that, Wilbert will display her own mixed media collages in a solo exhibit at Red River Theatres for the month of October. She’ll have an opening reception at the theater on Oct. 4.

Related Posts