Fall Guide 2018: Previewing every fallish thing in New Hampshire

Sept. 20

Tito’s, Tacos N’ Tails

Spreading good juju for the biggest rescue dog fundraiser throughout all of New England! Check out Tito’s, Tacos N’ Tails Event on Facebook for times and locations.

Twenty-three Margaritas Mexican Restaurants in New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets corporate offices have partnered to make change for the rescue dogs in Puerto Rico with the fast-approaching one-year anniversary date of the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Mark your calendars now and invite everyone you know for some fun.

Enjoy margaritas, food, amazing signature cocktails and a good time with your family, animal-loving friends, co-workers and neighbors while donating 20 percent of your bill.

Location: All Margaritas restaurants. More info: facebook.com/titostacosntails.

Manchester Trolley Nights

Watch the very heart and soul of Manchester come to life through canvas, spoken word and workshops at Jupiter Hall.

We will host a special pop-up gallery show by the Manchester Artist Association. MAA members will exhibit original art in several media plus matted prints and cards available for purchase.

We’ll also feature local live music featuring flutist Michelle Koolian, plus light refreshments.

Explore and experience the art and culture of Manchester through 10 venues featuring an art market, special exhibits, shopping, music and cultural events. There’s always something new and surprising to see and enjoy for people of all ages.

Manchester Trolley Nights will begin at 200 Bedford St. (Trolley Central) at 5 p.m. and two trolleys will run every 30 minutes. Hop on and off the trolley at your choice of venue and discover all of what Manchester has to offer.

Most venues are within walking distance of each other, and you are also welcome to drive, bike or walk the route at any time.

Location: 200 Bedford St., Manchester. Cost: Free. More info: katie@jupiterhallnh.com.

Sept. 21

2018 N.H. Highland Games & Festival

Immerse yourself in all things Scottish, from the pageantry of the massed bands to the strength and skill of the strongmen in heavy athletic competition, to the foot-stomping and soul-stirring musical performances.

Three full days, Sept. 21 to 23, of Scottish music, food and drink, athletics, dance, heritage and more. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Location: Loon Mountain Resort, 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln. Cost: Starting at $20. More info: nhscot.org.

Sept. 22

SELT TrailFest

Visit scenic Burley Farms in Epping to run through meadows, woods trails and country roads. Master a scavenger hunt. Visit with live raptor and reptile ambassadors. Get outside and explore New England in its autumn beauty. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5K run/walk ($30 entry)

Free 1K fun run for kids

Festival for the whole community – even non-racers (free admission)

Guided hikes

Self-guided scavenger hunts

Face painting

Educational programs with live raptors and reptiles

Hands-on exhibits with animal pelts and more

Food and beverages for sale

Throwback Brewery beer tent

Race registration proceeds and donations to the event will help SELT save and care for special places throughout Southeastern New Hampshire.

Location: Burley Farms, 245 North River Road, Epping. Cost: Free. More info: seltnh.org.

Harvest Festival

This is a celebration of agricultural life and the crafts, trades, traditions and pastimes that accompany it. It will be located on the grounds of a historic working farmstead and there will be seasonal festivities, demonstrations, exhibits, live music, farm animals, and old-time games and fun for all generations. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm, 58 Cleveland Hill Road, Tamworth. Cost: $10, $5, free. More info: remickmuseum.org.

Southern N.H. Food Truck Festival

Are you really a millennial if you don’t buy your meals out of a truck? This fest, fittingly, is put on by Nashua’s young professionals network, iUGO, but welcomes mobile-food lovers of all ages. Nearly 20 trucks from around New England will be on hand, serving up everything from Chilean BBQ to egg rolls to poutine. From 1 to 6 p.m.

Location: Holman Stadium, 67 Amherst St., Nashua. Cost: $5-$10. More info: iugonashua.com.

Hogwarts Homecoming

Hogwarts Homecoming is a celebration of magical fun and merriment for wizards and muggles alike. Offerings include Owls 101 (get up close and personal with live owls), a performance with visiting Professor Marko the Magician, Quiddich, a horcrux scavenger hunt and a visit from the snakes of Slytherin House.

Take a stroll down Diagon alley and sample treats from Honeydukes, try out new wands, experiment with potions and hobnob with Hogwarts professors. Don’t forget to wear your house colors. From 1 to 4 p.m.

Location: Court Street Arts, 75 Court St., Haverhill. Cost: $10. More info: courtstreetarts.org.

The Harvest Celebration

Come to celebrate the bounty of nature! Bring your loved ones for a memorable evening. Taste the freshness the New Earth Organic Farm produces and enjoy the delicious wood-fire-cooked pizza and more, in a friendly ambiance. From 5 to 10 p.m.

Location: Cite Ecologique of New Hampshire Ecovillage, 85 Angels Road, Colebrook. Cost: $20, $5 for kids under 12. More info: citeecologiquenh.org.

Sept. 23

Southern N.H. Doll Show

The 2018 Southern New Hampshire Dolls Show and Sale will benefit the Girl Scouts of America. This year there will be a special exhibit for Raggedy Ann’s 100th birthday, featuring some of the earliest dolls from 1918. The show will feature antique, vintage, modern dolls and dolls made by N.H. craftspeople, as well as fabrics, trims and doll-making supplies. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Holiday Inn & Suites, 9 Northeastern Blvd., Nashua. Cost: $5. More info: puppen@mac.com.

Touch a Truck

Get up close and personal with interesting cars and trucks (and owners). Beep the horn, talk over the loudspeaker, sound the siren! In addition, there will be a police K-9 demonstration, a scavenger hunt, games and food.

In lieu of an admission fee, we suggest making a donation to End 68 Hours of Hunger.

Location: The Nick, 10 Trotting Track Road, Wolfeboro. Cost: Free. More info: thechildrenscenternh.org.

Art Social Manchester Pop-up Gallery

Experience an afternoon filled with art and live music plus tasty treats and tastings! Come shop downtown to join us in supporting talented local artists in our community – all art is available for purchase. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. and there will be local professional artists showing, live painting and selling their work. Live music performances throughout the day by talented local musicians featuring acoustic guitarist Brandan Bullard, flutist Michelle Koolian and others.

Location: Jupiter Hall, 89 Hanover St., Manchester. Cost: Free. More info: jupiterhallnh.com.

Lake Sunapee Chowder/Chili Challenge

Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: it’s time to curl up with a hot bowl (or 10) of piping-hot soup. This Sunapee PTA fundraiser used to be a solely chowder-based enterprise, but it added chili last year and now splits the competition between both dishes. Taste the offerings from local pros (past contestants include Suna and Peter Christian’s Tavern) and cast your vote — People’s Choice and Kid’s Choice honors are awarded in addition to the judges’ picks. From noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Downtown Sunapee (1 Lake Ave.). Cost: $10. More info: lake-sunapee-living.com.

Sept. 27

Deerfield Fair

This year, the iconic and family-friendly Deerfield Fair turns an impressive 142 years old. Billed as the state’s oldest family fair, this traditional celebration isn’t one to miss. Runs through Sept. 30.

Highlights include the Miss Deerfield Fair Pageant; horse, oxen and antique tractor pulls; horse ring shows; barns filled with livestock; 4-H displays; amusement rides and games; food, food and more food! From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Deerfield Fairgrounds, Route 43, Deerfield. Cost: $10, free for kids 12 and under. More info: deerfieldfair.com.

Sept. 29

Fall Antiques, Collectibles and Household Goods Sale

As you browse our antiques, collectibles and other valuable sale items, you will be able to enjoy food and drinks from several vendors. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Acworth Memorial Park, an area that will honor Acworth’s veterans.

Location: Acworth Town Green, 13 Town Hall Road, Acworth. Cost: Free. More info: facebook.com/AMPcommittee.

Bike for Books

Bike for Books is a day of mountain biking fun in North Conway. There will be different route options for all ages and abilities, from easy to highly challenging. Self-guided rides are optional on well-marked trails. This is a benefit for North Conway Library; fundraising is optional but is encouraged with prizes. There will be a big pizza lunch with yummy desserts. Register at BikeReg.com or at the event from 8 to 11 a.m.

Location: Whitaker Woods Homesite, 2820 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. Cost: $25-$60. More info: NorthConwayLibrary.com/BfB.

Busch Lumberjack Championship

The original extreme sport is coming to Anheuser Busch Brewery in Merrimack. This is the second-largest championship in the Northeast! Sixty-plus athletes from the United States and Canada will compete in 12 different events. Plus, food trucks, cold beer and more. Begins at 10 a.m.

Location: Anheuser Busch Brewery, 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Cost: $10, free for kids 13 and under. More info: merrimack chamber.org/lumberjack2018.

Fall Festival

Horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin painting and more to celebrate the start of fall in North Conway. Free apples and cider. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Settlers Green Outlet Village, 2 Common Court, North Conway. Cost: Free. More info: settlersgreen.com/events.

Autumn Craft Festival on the Lake

The Scenic Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith will once again come alive with color, flavor and music for the 20th Annual Autumn Craft Festival on Sept. 29 and 30. More than 100 juried artisans from all over New England will display their American-made works and guests will be able to sample a variety of culinary creations. Friendly pets on leash are welcome. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Mill Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. Cost: Free. More info: castleberryfairs.com.

Beaver Brook Fall Festival & Nature Art Show

The Fall Festival is the signature annual event of Beaver Brook Association and in addition to the fabulous display of artwork, there will be activities of interest for all age groups. These include nature crafts for children, animal presentations from Wingmasters, Eyes on Owls, Wildlife Encounters and Carriage Shack petting farm. There will be self-guided garden tours, live music, homemade food, hot dog roast and more. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Beaver Brook Association, 117 Ridge Road, Hollis. Cost: Free. More info: beaverbrook.org.

Henniker Brewing Flap Jack Fall Fest

Join us in Henniker for our Flap Jack Fall Fest. We will be celebrating the release of Flap Jack, a Maple Double Brown Ale brewed with locally sourced maple syrup from E.C. Thomas & Sons Maple Sugaring. Flap Jack will be available for tasters, pints, and 4-pack 16-ounce cans while supplies last.

The event will feature brewery tours, beer samples, pints, food trucks, games, live music, local vendors and more. No tickets or admission charge, all food and beer will be pay as you go. It is an all-ages event and we are pet-friendly, so bring out the whole family to enjoy the day with us.

Location: Henniker Brewing Co., 129 Centervale Road, Henniker. Cost: Free. More info: hennikerbrewing.com.

Maritime Folk Festival

Every September, dozens of folk and sea music performers bring maritime folk music and song to downtown Portsmouth. The 19th annual festival showcases music from the U.S., British Isles and Canada at venues in the Market Square area, including Portsmouth Gas Light (64 Market St.) and the Portsmouth Athenaeum (9 Market Sq.). Performers in 2018 include David Jones, The Johnson Girls, Tim Eriksen, Anayis Wright, Craig Edwards, Ken Schatz and more. A Saturday evening concert will be held at the First Methodist Church on Miller Ave. This is an all-ages event with audience participation strongly encouraged! From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Location: Market Square, Portsmouth. Cost: Free. More info: pmffest.org.

Oct. 4

YWCA Fall Fest

Fall Fest is a fun fundraiser for a great cause. Craft beer tastings, fabulous food from Tuscan Kitchen of Salem, live music by the Wobblies, silent auction with Patriots tickets on the 50-yard line and more!

Location: YWCA Camp Y-Wood, 58 Liberty St., Captain’s Pond, Salem. Cost: $100. More info: ywcanema.org/fall-fest-2018.

Oct. 5

Warner Fall Foliage Festival

The DoBros, a local folkgrass/rock band, are scheduled to play on the MainStreet Warner Stage from 7:30 to 10 p.m. There will be numerous activities and entertainment throughout downtown on Oct. 6 to 7. The festival’s center will be located downtown around Main Street, and there will be easy access to the midway, food tents and outdoor picnicking. As always, there will be crafters, a farmers market, rides, food, parades, road races, raffles, music, country breakfasts and dinner and much more.

Location: Downtown Warner, Main Street. Cost: Free admission, $5 parking. More info: wfff.org.

N.H. Grass Drags & Watercross

The biggest and baddest snowmobile event in the world is coming to New Hampshire. There will be dealer displays, a freestyle show, on-site camping, mini-sled racing, youth zone fun, helicopter rides and more. Runs through Oct. 7.

Location: Brookvale Pine Farms, 152 Martin Road, Fremont. Cost: $20. More info: nhgrassdrags.com.

Oct. 6

Lincoln Fall Craft Festival

The Village Shops and Town Green along Main Street in Lincoln will burst into color and flavor for the 22nd annual Lincoln Fall Craft Festival on Oct. 6, 7 and 8.

Enjoy the crisp autumn air and glorious mountain foliage while viewing the works of more than 125 juried artisans of traditional American-made arts and crafts and sample specialty artisan foods. The Lincoln Summer Craft Festival is free admission and held rain or shine. Friendly pets on leashes are welcome.

Festival hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday (Columbus Day) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Village Shops and Town Green, 119 Main St., Lincoln. Cost: Free. More info: castleberryfairs.com.

Mount Sunapee Duck Drop

Watch and win as rubber ducks freefall from the chair lift toward targets the whole way up the mountain. It’s all part of a full day of fun and prizes for the whole family. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central N.H. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Mount Sunapee, 1398 Route 103, Newbury. Cost: $20. More info: centralnhclubs.org.

Powder Keg Beer and Chili Festival

Find over 120 different beers and ciders on tap from New Hampshire and beyond (that’s 65-plus breweries), plus 20 top restaurants from the New Hampshire food scene serving incredible chili. Try some new brews and vote for your favorite chili. There will also be shirts ($15) and brew caddies ($5) for sale. Everyone must purchase a ticket to attend. New this year is the Chamber Children’s Fund Duck Race. Purchase a duck for $5 or a “quack pack” of five for $20. If your duck finishes first, you’ll take home $1,006. Second place wins $250 and third $100.

Location: Swazey Parkway, 316 Water St., Exeter. Cost: $32 full admission, $17 designated driver/youth. More info: powderkegbeerfest.com.

Scarecrows on the Common

Join TEAM Jaffrey for their signature event, Scarecrows on the Common, for only $5 a crow ($10 if you take it home). Bring your crow clothes (we will provide the crow stand, hay and head) and create a one-of-a-kind scarecrow to be displayed proudly throughout the downtown area. Crows will be judged for most creative, best family crow and business crow. In addition to crows we will hold our annual chili contest, kids activities such as the pie-eating contest, crafts, face painting and more! Welcome fall with this fun family event!

Location: TEAM Jaffrey, 20 Main St., Jaffrey. Cost: Free to attend. More info: teamjaffrey.org.

Attitash Oktoberfest

Held at Attitash Mountain Resort, the two-day event will feature traditional Bavarian music from the world-renowned King Ludwig’s Band, authentic German fare as well as a Biergarten featuring 20 different local and regional breweries serving a host of seasonal beers and ciders. From noon to 6 p.m.

Location: Attitash Mountain Resort, 775 U.S. Route 302, Bartlett. Cost: Varies. More info: attitash.com/ event/oktoberfest.

Lakes Region Comic Con

We’re putting on a library-sponsored multi-community comic con event with workshops throughout the day, local comics shops coming to do events, and our library clubs putting together fun games and activities for cosplayers and geeks alike. Other events will include a cosplay contest, a movie screening, D&D games, Quidditch games and more.

Location: Oscar Foss Memorial Library, 111 S. Barnstead Road, Center Barnstead. Cost: Free. More info: oscarfoss.org.

Brew Ha Ha

Celebrate the season with friends and family while sampling delicious brews. A wide variety of craft beers produced throughout the greater New Hampshire and New England region will be on hand, which visitors can sample in their own Brew Ha Ha commemorative mugs. Each mug purchased will include three 6-ounce beer samples, and additional beer samples will be available for purchase at the festival. Visitors can also enjoy great live music by blues and cover band The Lifters. Festival-style food and sweets will also be available for purchase. Activities for all ages will be available, including giant board games, cornhole, face painting and a nine-hole disc golf course. You will need to purchase a commemorative glass (including three 6-ounce beer samples). From 1 to 6 p.m.

Location: King Pine Ski Area, 1251 Eaton Road, East Madison. Cost: Free. More info: purityspring.com/ brew-ha-ha-festival.

White Mountain Oktoberfest

This celebration of German food, music and beer is held at Loon Mountain in Lincoln. Presented by Samuel Adams, this two-day festival perfectly coincides with fall foliage season, so you’ll enjoy beer and brats alongside stunning views of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Events include stein-hoisting competitions, keg toss, family sack race, pumpkin painting and more. This is a family-friendly event.

Location: Loon Mountain, 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln. Cost: Free. More info: loonmtn.com/events/ oktoberfest.

Oct. 7

Smokin’ Wheels for Hot Meals

Whether you are a classic car buff or a performance enthusiast, here’s an opportunity to drive on the track that features the most elevation change up and down in North America. Join us at the edge of New Hampshire’s White Mountains in Tamworth for a unique Charity Lap Rally and Classic Car Zone/Parade to benefit the SJCS Meals on Wheels. Laps are led by pace car and will be in sections of 10 vehicles each.

Drive your own car on the exclusive country club, private, member track at Club Motorsports. The track is a heart-pounding ribbon built into hundreds of wooded acres and features breathtaking views. You’ll challenge your driving skills maneuvering 15 turns over 2.5 miles of track with an elevation change of 250 feet in an effort to feed the hungry and isolated homebound, older and disabled adults in Hillsborough County. Begins at 9 a.m.

Location: Club Motorsport, 780 Ossipee Mountain Highway, Tamworth. Cost: $30 to $250. More info: mealsonwheelsnh.org/smokin-wheels-for-hot-meals.

Oct. 11

New Hampshire Film Festival

The New Hampshire Film Festival, now in its 18th year, will take place in Portsmouth on Oct. 11 to 14. It features world-class independent films, great parties, film industry panels, a screenplay competition and workshops for young local filmmakers. Come for a day or all four days. Between films and events, you can enjoy dining and shopping in Portsmouth’s historic downtown.

Location: Portsmouth. Cost: Starting at $25. More info: nhfilmfestival.com.

Oct. 12

N.H. Pumpkin Festival

More than 40,000 attendees, 34-foot Tower of Jack-o-Lanterns, Zombie Walk, pumpkin carving, 60-plus food and craft vendors, 10K/5K run/walk, live bands and performers, beer garden, children’s games, kiddie rides, climbing wall, bungee jump, horse-drawn hay rides, pumpkin bowling, pancake breakfast, Jumpin’ Jack Car Show, Riverside Duck Derby and more. From 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Location: Veterans Square, downtown Laconia. Cost: Free. More info: nhpumpkinfestival.com.

Oct. 13

G.I.R.L. Expo

Come experience everything exciting for girls at the area’s only girl-centered expo. Engaging and hands-on activities, interactive exhibitors, fun workshops, live stage shows, raffles and more. Organized by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.

Location: N.H. Sports Complex, 65 Technology Drive, Bedford. Cost: $3 to $5. More info: girlscoutsgwm.org.

Fall Fun Festival and Craft Fair

Join us for a fun day of crafts, food, face painting and a costume contest for the kids. Crafters will be on hand offering a host of wonderful handcrafted items for sale. You can try your hand on a pottery at Studio 550’s table, have a caricature drawn of yourself or your child by iDraw caricatures and experience an Angel Reading with Elizabeth Carrignant. Don’t forget to explore your musical side – highlights will include live musical performances, instrument try-its and instrument demos! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Manchester Community Music School, 2291 Elm St., Manchester. Cost: $5 for adults, free for adults accompanied by a child, free for kids under 2. More info: mcmusicschool.org.

N.H. Brew Fest

Hosted by Cisco Brewers (formerly Redhook) in Portsmouth from noon to 9 p.m. This event is a special fundraiser for the Prescott Park Arts Festival in partnership with Master Brewers Association of America and WHEB’s The Morning Buzz.

Location: Cisco Brewers, 1 Redhook Lane, Portsmouth. Cost: $40 regular, $55 VIP, $15 designated drivers. More info: brownpapertickets.com644.

Haunted Barn and Trail

Get scared for two great causes at Salisbury four corners. Not recommended for small children. This spook-tacular event is a fundraiser for the MVMS & Salisbury Elementary Parent Teacher Groups. Also takes place Oct. 20, 26 and 27. From 7 to 10 p.m.

Location: Salisbury Woods, routes 4 and 127, 19 Franklin Road, Salisbury. Cost: $7. More info: facebook.com/thesalisburywoods.

Oct. 14

Cider and Cheese Festival

Explore a variety of New England-crafted artisanal ciders, both hard and natural, at this festive tasting event. Locally harvested apples and award-winning cheeses will also be set up for tasting and purchase. Live music all afternoon, pop-up farmers and crafts market, face painting, food trucks, homemade apple pies, museum tours and demonstrations of cider pressing.

Location: Enfield Shaker Museum, 447 Route 4A, Enfield. Cost: $12 adults, $8 ages 13 to 17, $5 ages 12 and under. More info: shakermuseum.org.

Oct. 20

LRGH Auxillary Fall Craft Fair

Over 60 crafters, a bake sale, large raffle table and a door prize of a Tangier Outlet gift card for $200 are featured along with refreshments, free parking and free admission to the fair. All proceeds will benefit the LRGHealthcare Breast Health Program. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Laconia High School, 345 Union Ave., Laconia. Cost: Free.

Great New England Fall Craft & Artisan Show

More than 200 artisans will display, demonstrate and offer their handmade products of candles, jewelry, pottery, fabric, scarves, toffee, fudge, candy and much, much more. The cafe will serve up some great food. Also featuring free parking, raffles, live music, a sitting area and more. This is an event you won’t want to miss. Runs through Oct. 21. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford. Cost: $5. More info: hampshiredome.com.

Colonial Market Fair and Militia Muster

At this two-day living history encampment, artisans in period attire will demonstrate such crafts as joinery, coopering, basket making and blacksmithing, as well as hearth cooking, children’s games and other aspects of colonial life. At the same time, the militia men will perform musket firings and military drills, display and explain their equipment, and raise a Liberty Pole and flag as they muster to join General Washington’s army for the next campaign. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Colonel Paul Wentworth House, 47 Water St., Rollinsford. Cost: $5. More info: paulwentworthhouse.org.

Oct. 25

A Night with Gatsby

Travel back in time to 1922. Dress in your finest attire (optional) and feel the vibrant pulse of the Golden Twenties. Sample delicious food, wine and beer from local restaurants and beverage vendors. The silent auction will feature a colorful spectrum of items available for bid. Items include sports memorabilia, restaurant gift certificates, adventure outings, spa packages and much more. Must be 21+ to attend; 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to help youth and families in our community.

Location: Falls Event Center, 21 Front St., Manchester. Cost: $30. More info: graniteymca.org.

Nov. 1

Distiller’s Showcase of Premium Spirits

Featuring more than 130 tables of premium and ultra-premium spirits for sampling, the Distiller’s Showcase provides the opportunity for guests to meet distillers from around the world, while sampling food from New Hampshire’s top restaurants.

Location: Downtown Manchester Hotel (formerly Radisson), 700 Elm St., Manchester. Cost: $60. More info: distillersshowcase.com.

Nov. 8

Lakes Region Uncorked

Sample the very best in local, hand-crafted wine, mead, cider, beer, spirits and fine specialty foods. Meet entrepreneurs and producers and sample fine N.H.-made products, which are second to none. Visit more than 30 participating vendors offering a variety of wonderful products to explore and purchase (non-alcoholic sales only).

Location: Mill Falls at Church Landing, 312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. Cost: $60 to $100. More info: lakesregionuncorked.com.

