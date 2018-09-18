Celebrate diversity at the 12th annual Concord Multicultural Festival

The 12th annual Concord Multicultural Festival, presented by The Duprey Companies, will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the State House. The festival takes place on the final day of National Welcoming Week 2018, an annual series of events across the nation that bring together immigrants, refugees and native-born residents to raise awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone.

The 2018 Concord Multicultural Festival will feature an International Flag Parade presented by Merrimack County Savings Bank, with flags from nearly 50 countries – all representative of the people who live here in the Capital Region – 20-plus local food and craft vendors, five-plus hours of music and dance performed by local artists, hands-on engaging activities for all ages presented by Lincoln Financial Group’s Multicultural Awareness Committee, and traditional arts demonstrations by New Hampshire artists presented by the N.H. State Council on the Arts.

“The Concord Multicultural Festival is a great celebration of the many cultures and histories of the people that are part of the fabric of Concord – from the families who settled here several generations ago, to the new Americans that we are welcoming today,” said presenting sponsor Steve Duprey of The Duprey Companies. “Just as the people from generations ago built and enriched our communities, new Americans resettling here now bring diversity, culture, new jobs, a strong workforce and start families – all of which contribute to the cultural and economic vibrancy of Concord.”

Organized by We Are Concord (formerly Greater Concord Area Task Force Against Racism & Intolerance), the Concord Multicultural Festival is made possible with generous support from many community partners and volunteers.

Admission to the festival is free. To participate and share your heritage, or to learn more about the festival, become a sponsor or volunteer, please visit concordnhmulticulturalfestival.org/home.

The mission of the Concord Multicultural Festival is to create a welcoming community for all by fostering a culture of appreciation for diversity, providing engaging learning opportunities, and empowering new Americans with opportunities to successfully integrate and be part of our community.

Welcoming Week 2018 is a program of Welcoming America and runs through Sunday. Concord will celebrate the contributions of immigrants to the vibrancy of our community by featuring ethnic food, unique works of art, photo exhibits, special events and more.

