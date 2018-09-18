Bulletin Board: A free concert, plus the return of ice skating at Everett Arena

Penacook Village Association meeting

The next Penacook Village Association meeting will be on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Penacook Elementary School cafeteria, 60 Village St. Meeting goals are to work on finalizing the PVA vision statement and start an action plan and calendar for projects folks want to work on. Your help and ideas are needed! For more information, please visit penacook.org.

Christine Miller

Free concert at United Church

United Church of Penacook is hosting a concert Wednesday at 7 p.m. featuring the Merz Trio with piano, violin and cello. The Merz Trio’s members are passionate musicians and determined innovators, committed to originality in their artistic interpretations and thoughtfulness in their carefully curated concert programming. Enjoy samples of their work at merztrio.com. The concert is free and open to the public. Directions to United Church and additional information about this concert are available at ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

Homecoming Sunday at East Church

All are welcome to join the Homecoming Sunday celebration on Sunday. A family-friendly service of worship at 10 a.m. will be followed by a buffet lunch. The church is located at 51 Mountain Road, just north of I-93 Exit 16. For directions, go to eastchurch-ucc.org. The church is wheelchair accessible. Questions? Call 224-9242.

Kay Garrigan

AARP offers Snack, Sample and Serve

Join AARP New Hampshire on Sept. 25 at the Common Man in Concord for our unique Snack, Sample and Serve volunteer recruitment event. You’ll find a series of stations representing the different volunteer opportunities, staffed by volunteers who can share their experiences with you. You can listen, ask questions and engage with other people just like you. Some of the stations you’ll find include advocacy, fraud, tax-aide/driver safety, special events, livable communities and voter engagement.

The event is from 6 to 8 pm and registration is required. There is no fee to participate. To register, go to aarp.cvent.com/SSS9-25Concord.

Jamie Bulen

Ice skating at Everett Arena

Public ice skating at the Douglas N. Everett Arena is back and will continue for the season through March 12. Skating hours will be Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (starting on Oct. 13) and Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (starting on this Sunday). Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5. Please remember only cash or check is accepted at the arena at this time, although an ATM is available in the lobby entrance.

Angelina Zulkic

Take a hike with AARP

Oh, what a resource we have in Concord: 31 trails covering 81 miles. And what better way to get some exercise, enjoy the outdoors, see some foliage and meet new people than on a guided hike on an early fall morning! AARP members and their guests are invited to join the Concord Trails Committee on a guided hike for beginners at the Riley Trails on Saturday at 10 a.m. The hike will cover 2 miles and will take about an hour and a half, and it will be led by Fran Philippe. Space is limited to 20 people per hike and registration is required. To register, go to aarp.cvent.com/RileyTrails.

Jamie Bulen

Free 3-hour online career expo

AARP New Hampshire is offering a comprehensive career event created to help individuals in New Hampshire explore some skills that can help them stay competitive in their current position or find one that better suits their needs. This free three-hour expo allows locals to talk with local employers; participate in live, expert-led webinars; chat with a career coach; upload their resume for employers to review; and a wide variety of other activities and opportunities.

“This online career expo gives Granite Staters access to tools and contacts, whether they’re looking to stay competitive where they are or to secure a new position right here in New Hampshire,” said AARP New Hampshire State Director Todd Fahey. “And they can do this from the privacy and comfort of their own home.”

The free online event – Live! Online Career Expo – can be joined starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Visit aarp.org/ExpoNH to register.

The event will also offer scheduled Q&A chats on popular job search topics, the chance to connect with AARP New Hampshire representatives who can provide insight on volunteer positions, as well as a wide range of trivia games, pop quizzes and resources designed to test and boost your career skills knowledge.

Attendees will also be able to explore more flexible working opportunities such as part-time, freelance and work-from-home situations. It’s a chance to not only age-proof your career, but to find ways to learn all about the technology tools and the evolving job market.

Jamie Bulen

