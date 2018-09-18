All kinds of family fun to be had in Concord this fall

Sept. 28

Capital Arts Fest

The League of N.H. Craftsmen presents the Capital Arts Fest, a weekend-long festival featuring the art and fine craft work of League members, select invited artists and specialty vendors. Shop one-of-a-kind fine craft, see fascinating demonstrations and performances, and indulge in delicious food and N.H. craft beer. Through Sept. 30. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30.

Location: South Main Street. Cost: Free. More info: nhcrafts.org.

Sept. 30

NAMIWalks NH

NAMIWalks NH brings together hundreds of walkers and supporters each year to celebrate mental illness recovery, to honor those who have lost their lives to mental illness and to help raise funds, combat stigma and promote awareness.

There’s no registration fee or minimum fundraising amount, and walkers will enjoy a delectable grilled lunch, puppet show, dog costume contest, bounce house, music, bubble station, zumba, clowns, face painting, balloons, raffle and more. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Soccer fields, South Fruit Street. Cost: Free. More info: naminh.org.

Oct. 5

Manhattan Short Film Festival

From Oct. 5 through 7, NHTI will join venues around the globe in hosting the 21st Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival – a worldwide competition to select the best short films of 2018. Throughout the week, theaters in more than 350 cinemas across six continents will be screening the nine finalists in this yearlong competition. Every viewer will have the opportunity to rate the nine films, and all votes count toward choosing the winner. 7 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 6, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 7. In Sweeney Auditorium.

Location: NHTI, 31 College Drive. Cost: $10. More info: nhti.edu.

Oct. 14

Making Strides

Come together with survivors, caregivers, men and women from all walks of life who are passionate about saving lives from breast cancer. Celebrate your shared efforts. Inspire each other to carry on. And take comfort in the knowledge that because of your dedication, no one walks alone. Registration opens at 11 a.m., walk begins at 1 p.m.

Location: Memorial Field, 70 S. Fruit St. More info: 800-227-2345, ConcordNHStrides@cancer.org.

Oct. 18

Oktoberfest

Presidential Oaks will celebrate autumn with our annual Oktoberfest dinner at 5 p.m. Join us for delicious sauerbraten with gingersnap sauce, hot German potato salad with bacon, buttered beets, dinner rolls and German chocolate cake for dessert!

Location: Presidential Oaks Retirement Community, 200 Pleasant St. Cost: $10. More info: presidentialoaks.org.

Oct. 19

Enchanted Forest

This is a family event and includes a walk through the Enchanted Forest with skits along the way, indoor games, live animals, face painting, live music, refreshments and much more. This is a rain or shine event. From 5 to 9 p.m. Also runs Oct. 20 at the same hours.

Location: N.H. Audubon’s McLane Center, 84 Silk Farm Road. Cost: $7 to $10. More info: nhaudubon.org.

Oct. 21

Granite Sate 10 Miler

Join us for a beautiful 10-mile road race through Concord’s countryside. The 8th Annual Granite State 10 Miler, during our colorful fall foliage season, is one of Concord’s oldest running race events where hundreds of racers run over a bike path, past farms and through quiet country roads to support the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire and the NHTI cross country running team. The registration fee is purposely kept as low as possible to make this running event accessible to as many runners as possible. All race proceeds go directly to these two beneficiaries. Please consider donating extra – 100 percent will go directly to the Boys & Girls Club.

Location: NHTI, 31 College Drive. Cost: $35. More info: gs10miler.com.

Oct. 26

Halloween Howl

Take the kids trick-or-treating through downtown Concord. Local businesses will be handing out candy to costumed trick-or-treaters from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Main Street. Cost: Free. More info: intownconcord.org.

Oct. 27

Wicked FIT Run

Grab your running shoes and your favorite costume and come run (or walk) with Families in Transition-New Horizons at our 7th annual Wicked FIT Run in Concord! By creating a team, running in the race, and/or sponsoring the event or a participant, you will support Families in Transition-New Horizons’ efforts of providing a home and hope for homeless families and individuals in Concord, Manchester, Dover and Wolfeboro.

Location: Rollins Park, 33 Bow St. Cost: $15 to $25. More info: fitnh.org/wickedfitrun.

Nov. 3

Celebrate with Friends

Enjoy an evening of fun with the Friends Program. Cocktails kick off the festivities at 5:30 p.m. with live music by Jazz Dogs followed by Club Soda. There will be dancing, food, live and silent auctions, and reminiscing with photos and memorabilia going back through the years to 1975 when we were founded.

Location: Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave. Cost: $75. More info: friendsprogram.org.

Nov. 10Concord Hospital Holiday Craft Fair

Fun and festive event featuring many handcrafted items, bake sale and raffles. In Payson Center conference rooms. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Concord Hospital. Cost: Free. More info: tflynn@crhc.org.

