Raise awareness for hearing loss at New Hampshire Hears Walkathon

New Hampshire Hears, a local organization that was founded by a Concord High School student and her father, presents the first annual New Hampshire Hears Walkathon on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Rollins Park in Concord. The walk is a fundraiser for the Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services (NDHHS) and is sponsored by The Dirt Doctors, Nixon, Vogelman, Slawsky & Simoneau, P.A. and several other local businesses.

Grace Leonard, a sophomore at Concord High School, has unilateral hearing loss and wears hearing aids. She decided to organize a fundraiser to support people in our community who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“I know that hearing loss can be a daily challenge,” Leonard said. “Most of us know someone affected by hearing loss, whether our families, friends or neighbors. I’m excited that the N.H. Hears Walkathon is the first ever New Hampshire walk dedicated to supporting people in our community with hearing loss.”

The N.H. Hears Walkathon is a 2-mile, family-friendly walk to raise awareness and money to support people in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community here in New Hampshire. Deaf and hard-of-hearing people in New Hampshire face barriers at many levels, including education, health care, government services and employment. The barriers exist because of a lack of access to communication and a lack of services aimed directly at the deaf and hard-of-hearing population.

Money raised from this year’s Walkathon will benefit NDHHS, the only nonprofit dedicated to serving our deaf and hard-of-hearing community through empowerment, education and advocacy for equal access and opportunity. NDHHS receives no state funding. Participation in the walk will make a difference for thousands of New Hampshire residents with hearing loss.

Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 6 to 17. Kids 5 and under walk for free. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11. To learn more, register, volunteer, sponsor or donate, visit NHHears.org. You can also download a printable version of the course map from the website. The event will take place rain or shine.

Kevin Leonard

