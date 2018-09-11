Almost 500 volunteers chipped in all over the city for Granite United Way’s Day of Caring

Volunteers and organizers with Granite United Way socialize at Kiwanis Riverfront Park during a kickoff luncheon to celebrate the nonprofit organization's annual Day of Caring last Wednesday. In all, more than 500 volunteers participated in the daylong event. JON BODELL / Insider staff Stacey Allen with HealthTrust and Jeff Dennis, the fiance of someone who works at HealthTrust, work on painting the back wall behind the stage at the Capitol Center for the Arts as part of Granite United Way's Day of Caring on Wednesday. JON BODELL / Insider staff Hayleigh Yates with the Richards Group works to paint the floor backstage at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday as part of Granite United Way's Day of Caring. JON BODELL / Insider staff Madyn Kenney (left) with NHTI's PTK academic excellence committee and Hayleigh Yates with the Richards Group work to paint the floor backstage at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday as part of Granite United Way's Day of Caring. JON BODELL / Insider staff Jennifer Thompson (left) and Dianne Bird, both with HealthTrust, inspect seats at the Capitol Center for the Arts for missing number plates last Wednesday as part of Granite United Way's Day of Caring. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Wednesday marked the annual Day of Caring put on by Granite United Way. Groups of volunteers gathered at Kiwanis Riverfront Park for a kickoff luncheon before heading out to a number of nonprofit organizations in the Greater Concord area to help out in any way possible. We stopped by the Capitol Center for the Arts, where a dozen or so volunteers pitched in with painting and seat repair/maintenance. Nearly 500 volunteers took place in the event over the course of the day, with some doing morning shifts and others taking over in the afternoon. Volunteers were out in full force in Manchester, too, where Granite United Way had another group of a similar size participating in the Day of Caring in that area.

Related Posts