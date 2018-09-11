Almost 500 volunteers chipped in all over the city for Granite United Way’s Day of Caring

Wednesday marked the annual Day of Caring put on by Granite United Way. Groups of volunteers gathered at Kiwanis Riverfront Park for a kickoff luncheon before heading out to a number of nonprofit organizations in the Greater Concord area to help out in any way possible. We stopped by the Capitol Center for the Arts, where a dozen or so volunteers pitched in with painting and seat repair/maintenance. Nearly 500 volunteers took place in the event over the course of the day, with some doing morning shifts and others taking over in the afternoon. Volunteers were out in full force in Manchester, too, where Granite United Way had another group of a similar size participating in the Day of Caring in that area.