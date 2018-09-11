Join Kimball Jenkins for the 3-day Art + Life celebration

Paint the Town, Kimball-Jenkins Estate's largest fundraiser of the year, will take place on Sept. 8. Courtesy

If there’s one thing Kimball Jenkins knows – besides art, obviously – it’s how to throw a party. Whether it’s a tea party, a fairy party, a Halloween party or just a generic, all-purpose party, the historic estate knows what it’s doing when it comes to entertaining a crowd.

That’s why it should have no problem putting on a three-day bash called Art + Life, which will run from Thursday through Saturday. The purpose of the Art + Life celebration is to “discover what art can add to your life,” according to Kimball Jenkins’s website. It also aims to give people an idea of how the nonprofit art school enriches lives by teaching art to the community.

The first phase of Art + Life is the Landmark Dinner on Thursday. Chef Chris Roscoe of O Steaks & Seafood will present a 1920s-themed menu – period costumes are not required, but welcome. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the first course served at 7. Reservations are required at the cost of $75 per person. The price includes wine and beer as well as the meal, of which there are two options. The dinner also includes a pop-up art workshop. To see the dinner options and reserve your spot, go to kimballjenkins.com or call 225-3932, and don’t hesitate, because spaces are limited.

Friday will feature a free concert at 5:30 p.m. in the Carriage House with The Luggnuts, an Americana/alt-country/folk rock group from the Warner area. For some context, their motto is “we can turn any song into a country song.” This will be an all-ages show, but adults may bring their own beer and/or wine. All should also bring their appetites, as the Lunch Lady food truck will be on site serving up hot food.

The Art + Life celebration wraps up with a big 20th birthday bash on Saturday, celebrating two decades of classes, events and summer camps encouraging creativity in kids. This will be a big day of free, family fun, beginning at 11 a.m. and going until 4 p.m.

The birthday bash will include free art classes in drawing, painting and printmaking, as well as tours of the mansion. Kids will have the opportunity to take old-timey photos around the mansion using historical costumes and props. Everyone will also be able to check out and interact with a virtual, Minecraft-created replica of the mansion, which, based on the picture on their website, looks incredibly realistic, if a little boxy. And, since it is a birthday party, there will of course be cake, too.

For a more detailed schedule of events, including more information about the Landmark Dinner, go to kimballjenkins.com.

