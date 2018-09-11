Hear the remarkable Tom Brady redemption story from authors Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge at Gibson’s Bookstore

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pose with the MVP trophy during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Houston. Brady was named the MVP of Super Bowl 51. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game, in Houston. New England wins the Super Bowl. From 25 points in the hole. Brady soars, the cheers grow louder, Falcons turn into clam chowder. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Darron Cummings

Award-winning journalists/authors Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman will return to Gibson’s Bookstore on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to present the story of the 2015 and 2016 football seasons from the perspective of the Patriots’ own Tom Brady, during one of the most dramatic seasons of his career, in 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Season of Redemption.

In January 2015, rumors circulated that the New England Patriots – a team long suspected of abiding by the “if you ain’t cheating you ain’t trying” philosophy – had used under-inflated footballs in their playoff victory against the Indianapolis Colts. As evidence began to build, however, a full-on NFL investigation was launched, exploding an unsubstantiated rumor into an intense scandal that would lead news coverage for weeks. As shockwaves rippled throughout the NFL system, the very legitimacy of one of the league’s most popular teams and their star quarterback began to erode, even as the Patriots and Brady went on to win that year’s Super Bowl. But as the celebrations gave way to the offseason, the investigation only intensified, reopening old wounds between the Patriots’ powerful owner, Robert Kraft, and the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell.

Brady was devastated and seemingly more nervous in front of a judge than on a game-winning drive. When the dust settled, Brady would be able to play again – but only after watching the first four games of the 2016 season from his couch.

12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Season of Redemption is the propulsive story of this gritty comeback. It’s a drama that unfolds in the locker room, the court room and under the brightest lights in all of sports – the Super Bowl.

Now for the first time, readers will have an exclusive look at Brady’s experience and the NFL’s shocking stranglehold on their players. With unprecedented access to Brady himself, his teammates and his lawyers, we will see just how a football legend went up against one of the largest corporations in the world to stage the greatest comeback in NFL history and emerge a god of the gridiron.

Gibson’s Bookstore

