Entertainment: The weather might be cooling off, but Concord’s live entertainment scene isn’t

By - Sep 11, 2018 | 0 comments

The weather might (finally) be starting to cool down a bit, but the entertainment scene is doing just the opposite, with the usual plethora of live music plus a whopping five theater events on the docket this week.

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

  • Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic comedy at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Veronica Swift at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free at ccanh.com but limited to four per person.

Thursday

  • Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Blackberry Smoke at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 to $49.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Mike Morris at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Joel Begin at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

  • Full Throttle at Makris Lobster & Steak House at  8 p.m.
  • Ani DiFranco with special guest Peter Mulvey at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • An evening of Eagles and Steely Dan music with Another Tequila Sunrise at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $28. Call 857-719-9669 for more info.
  • Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday Afternoon Blues Jam with Hank Osborne at Area 23 at 1 p.m.
  • Rail Kings at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Red Sky Mary at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Paul Gormley at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Sunday

  • Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

  • Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater / Talks

  • Food Politics 2018 at Concord City Auditorium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. No tickets needed. The annual Anti-Cancer Lifestyle Program presents Dr. Marion Nestle’s talk on the food industry’s influences on diet and health.
  • Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Love/Sick at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays from the writer of Almost, Maine.
  • Concord City Auditorium’s 28th Season Opening Gala on Sunday. Gala party and arts fair at 6 p.m., gala variety show at 7 p.m. Free. Call 344-4747 for info.
  • Keeping the Faith – Sister of the Story at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees at ccanh.com. Three women – a Muslim, a Jew and a Christian – each share three stories from their faith journey to help us come together around our commonalities and decide who we are going to be as a community and as a nation and how we are going to allow our story to be told.

Movies at Red River

The Rider (R/2018/ 104 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30

Generation Wealth (R/2018/106 min.)

Tuesday: 7:40

Wednesday: 7:40

Thursday: 7:40

Juliet, Naked (R/2018/ 98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

Thursday: 2:05, 5:45

BlacKkKlansmen (R/2018/135 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 8:05

The Naked City (NR/1948/96 min.)

Thursday: 6

All movie times are p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2018 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright