Entertainment: The weather might be cooling off, but Concord’s live entertainment scene isn’t

The weather might (finally) be starting to cool down a bit, but the entertainment scene is doing just the opposite, with the usual plethora of live music plus a whopping five theater events on the docket this week.
Have a look:
Music
Tuesday
- Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic comedy at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
Wednesday
- Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Veronica Swift at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free at ccanh.com but limited to four per person.
Thursday
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Blackberry Smoke at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 to $49.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Mike Morris at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Joel Begin at Common Man at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Full Throttle at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- Ani DiFranco with special guest Peter Mulvey at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- An evening of Eagles and Steely Dan music with Another Tequila Sunrise at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $28. Call 857-719-9669 for more info.
- Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday Afternoon Blues Jam with Hank Osborne at Area 23 at 1 p.m.
- Rail Kings at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Red Sky Mary at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Paul Gormley at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
Sunday
- Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
- Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater / Talks
- Food Politics 2018 at Concord City Auditorium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. No tickets needed. The annual Anti-Cancer Lifestyle Program presents Dr. Marion Nestle’s talk on the food industry’s influences on diet and health.
- Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Love/Sick at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays from the writer of Almost, Maine.
- Concord City Auditorium’s 28th Season Opening Gala on Sunday. Gala party and arts fair at 6 p.m., gala variety show at 7 p.m. Free. Call 344-4747 for info.
- Keeping the Faith – Sister of the Story at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees at ccanh.com. Three women – a Muslim, a Jew and a Christian – each share three stories from their faith journey to help us come together around our commonalities and decide who we are going to be as a community and as a nation and how we are going to allow our story to be told.
Movies at Red River
The Rider (R/2018/ 104 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30
Thursday: 2:10, 5:30
Generation Wealth (R/2018/106 min.)
Tuesday: 7:40
Wednesday: 7:40
Thursday: 7:40
Juliet, Naked (R/2018/ 98 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8
Thursday: 2:05, 5:45
BlacKkKlansmen (R/2018/135 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05
Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05
Thursday: 2, 8:05
The Naked City (NR/1948/96 min.)
Thursday: 6
All movie times are p.m.