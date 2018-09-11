Entertainment: The weather might be cooling off, but Concord’s live entertainment scene isn’t

The weather might (finally) be starting to cool down a bit, but the entertainment scene is doing just the opposite, with the usual plethora of live music plus a whopping five theater events on the docket this week.

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic comedy at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Veronica Swift at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free at ccanh.com but limited to four per person.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 to $49.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Mike Morris at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Joel Begin at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

Full Throttle at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Ani DiFranco with special guest Peter Mulvey at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 plus fees at ccanh.com.

An evening of Eagles and Steely Dan music with Another Tequila Sunrise at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $28. Call 857-719-9669 for more info.

Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Blues Jam with Hank Osborne at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

Rail Kings at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Red Sky Mary at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Paul Gormley at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater / Talks

Food Politics 2018 at Concord City Auditorium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. No tickets needed. The annual Anti-Cancer Lifestyle Program presents Dr. Marion Nestle’s talk on the food industry’s influences on diet and health.

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Love/Sick at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays from the writer of Almost, Maine.

Concord City Auditorium’s 28th Season Opening Gala on Sunday. Gala party and arts fair at 6 p.m., gala variety show at 7 p.m. Free. Call 344-4747 for info.

Keeping the Faith – Sister of the Story at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees at ccanh.com. Three women – a Muslim, a Jew and a Christian – each share three stories from their faith journey to help us come together around our commonalities and decide who we are going to be as a community and as a nation and how we are going to allow our story to be told.

Movies at Red River

The Rider (R/2018/ 104 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30

Generation Wealth (R/2018/106 min.)

Tuesday: 7:40

Wednesday: 7:40

Thursday: 7:40

Juliet, Naked (R/2018/ 98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

Thursday: 2:05, 5:45

BlacKkKlansmen (R/2018/135 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 8:05

The Naked City (NR/1948/96 min.)

Thursday: 6

All movie times are p.m.

