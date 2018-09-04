Expand your horizons at the Intro to Concord Trails Workshop

It was a perfect day for Nature Babies at Marjory Swope Park last week. Look at how much fun all these parents and kids are having hiking through the woods. JON BODELL / Insider staff Community members walk along a new public trail following a ribbon cutting ceremony at Smokestack Center in Concord on Oct. 6, 2016. Owners of Smokestack and their tenants, such as GoodLife Programs & Activities, hope the short trail is only the start of a larger vision for the wooded area off the centerâs parking lot. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

Concord has a system of 31 trails covering 81 miles. To find out more about this resource, join AARP New Hampshire and Assistant City Planner Beth Fenstermacher for a free workshop on how to navigate the off-road trails and how to read the trail maps.

The Intro to Concord Trails workshop is planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Center for Health Promotion, 49 S. Main St., Suite 201.

Fenstermacher will offer a virtual tour of three of the trails, give advice on what to bring on a hike and what kind of terrain to expect. She’ll discuss how to navigate the city’s website to find trail maps and other pertinent information, and explain the Trail Passport program.

The program is open to the public, but registration is required at aarp.cvent.com/ IntrotoTrails.

“It’s a presentation we’ve done before,” Fenstermacher said. “People, if they don’t feel comfortable going out on the trails, we’ll talk them through it, how to read a map, which materials to bring with you to hike safely on the trails, then we’ll walk through, virtually, a few of the different trails.”

The event is sponsored by AARP New Hampshire, who will again team up with the city for a pair of guided hikes in the fall – one on Sept. 22 at the Riley Trails and the other on Oct. 6 from Dimond Hill Farm to the West End Farm Trail. The first one is intended to be shorter and easier, Fenstermacher said, and the second one will be a bit longer.

You can use the two guided fall hikes as sort of a test. Attend the workshop Thursday and learn everything you can, then see if you can put that knowledge to use out on the trails.

Insider staff

