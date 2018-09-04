Entertainment: A trio of Pauls at Hermanos this week

In one of those fun, weird coincidences, the first three performers on the schedule at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana this week are all named Paul.

In other news, there will be a rare hip-hop show at True Brew Barista on Friday night, featuring several artists you’ve probably never heard before. All of the above (and below) should be worth checking out. Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

Paul Hubert at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Gardner at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Friday

Freevolt at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Downtown Dave & the Deep Pockets at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Ethyric & B. Snair with Cartron and Digital Pickles at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m. $3 cover.

Saturday

The Brothers Blues Band at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Cole Robbie Duo at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Joel Begin at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Love/Sick at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays from the writer of Almost, Maine. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this 80-minute romp explores the pain and the joy that comes with being in love.

New Hampshire Community Theatre Association Festival at the Concord City Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per day at the door. The Community Players of Concord host nine companies performing one-act plays ranging from comedy to the sublime as they compete to represent the state at the New England Regional Festival.

Movies at Red River

Juliet, Naked (R/2018/ 98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:45

Thursday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

BlacKkKlansmen (R/2018/135 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (NR/2018/91 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:10

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30

Dark Money (NR/2018/99 min.)

Tuesday: 7:30

Wednesday: 7:30

Thursday: 7:30

All movie times are p.m.

Related Posts