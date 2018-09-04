Bulletin Board: Send in nominations for Citizen of the Year

Meet candidates at the Woman’s Club

Concord voters, come and meet the House of Representatives candidates running in the Concord primary election. They will be present at our informal social event at the Woman’s Club of Concord, 44 Pleasant St., on Sept. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The setting for this free, informal networking evening will include light refreshments and 10-minute sittings with the primary candidates of your choice.

Brenda Wilbert

Dispose of your hazardous waste

Concord General Services is hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Concord residents on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglas N. Everett Arena, located at 15 Loudon Road.

Concord residents should bring their household hazardous waste to the event to safely dispose of harmful materials. Household hazardous wastes are leftover household products that are toxic, ignitable, corrosive or reactive, such as cleaners, paint, pesticides, adhesives, polish and fuels. Hazardous materials should not be disposed of in the trash, down any drains, in storm sewers or on the ground. Improperly disposing of these materials can seriously impact public health and the environment. It is important to carefully dispose of dangerous materials to avoid any potential risks of hazardous wastes.

Concord residents can bring up to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of household hazardous waste for proper disposal. Acceptable items to bring include items such as oil-based paints (no latex paint), gasoline, transmission fluid, swimming pool chemicals, insecticides, fertilizers and furniture cleaner. Decisions to accept or refuse material will be made on-site. Please do not bring fluorescent bulbs, fire extinguishers, radioactive waste, industrial waste, ammunition, prescription medication, regular trash or latex paint. Latex paint is not hazardous and can be disposed of in the regular trash when completely dried out. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be found at concordnh.gov/hhw.

Proof of Concord residency is required. Residents should remain in their vehicle and attendants will safely remove materials for them. Items should remain in their original containers with tightened lids and be packed in sturdy upright boxes to avoid spills. Never mix chemicals or smoke while handling hazardous waste. Be sure to do your part to keep the Concord community safe and clean by attending this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Sept. 15.

Angelina Zulkic

Citizen of the Year nominations open

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce announces it is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Citizen of the Year Award. The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28. The Chamber has recognized members of the community who give back with its highest honor since 1966. The 2018 recipient will receive the award at the Chamber’s 99th Annual Meeting taking place on Nov. 7, starting at 5 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center.

Each year, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Committee selects an individual from the community who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and performance in several areas of community service over a period of years. Chamber members and citizens of the Greater Concord community are invited to submit nominees who fulfill the following qualifications:

The individual should live in Greater Concord and his/her activities should also be centered here.

Recognition will be given for leadership and performance in several areas of community service over a number of years.

The person to be recognized shall have contributed to the general benefit of the community as a whole and demonstrate exceptional ethical qualities.

The nominee does not have to be a member of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce or the business community. The award will not be given posthumously. All nominations will be kept confidential.

To download the Citizen of the Year Award nomination form or submit a nomination online through the Chamber’s website, please go to concordnh-chamber.com/ resources/citizen-of-the-year-award-nominations. For more information, contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508 or email info@concordnhchamber.com.

Kristina Carlson

