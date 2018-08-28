Tasty Brews: 603 Brewery Scenic New England Session IPA at Cheers

We tried a pint of 603 Brewery's Scenic New England Session IPA at Cheers last week. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We so enjoyed last week’s mild weather that we had to splurge for a brew on the clock – it’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.

We hadn’t been to Cheers in quite a while, so we decided to stop over around lunchtime early last week to see what was on tap. There were several familiar beers that we’ve either reviewed before or are too common to be worth writing about, but one beer, whose tap handle was kind of hidden by the angles of the downstairs bar, we had never heard of – 603 Scenic New England Session IPA. The name alone had us hooked, so we ordered a pint.

The beer, the bartender told us, is brand new – so new, in fact, that it wasn’t even on 603 Brewery’s website as of last Friday.

It’s a New England IPA, which is hazier and jucier than a traditional IPA, and this was a session variety, meaning lower in alcohol and less bitter than a standard IPA. This was an astonishingly drinkable and refreshing beer. It had virtually no aftertaste or strong bite, but was still loaded with hoppy, citrusy flavor. Its relatively low alcohol content of 4.5 percent by volume made it go down like iced tea. If we weren’t on the job, we would have stayed an had an honest “session,” but alas, we had more work to do.

Lovers of light, crisp, delicious IPAs must try this.

