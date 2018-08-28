Show your paddling skills at the Canoe and Kayak Pro Pursuit Race at NHTI

Tom Walton – Concord’s local paddling enthusiast and expert – is at it again. That’s right, there’s another paddling race coming up, and this one’s a little different from some of the other one’s he’s put on.

This one is called the Canoe & Kayak Pro Pursuit Race, and it will take place at the NHTI boat ramp Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be a Handicap Pursuit Race, meaning handicaps will be placed to ensure an even playing field.

For instance, Walton said, somebody with a standard aluminum canoe would get a head start over someone with a professional racing boat. Someone using a stand-up paddle board would get an even greater head start, due to the board being much slower than any type of paddle-powered watercraft. The handicaps are set according to the New England Canoe and Kayak Association’s official handicap standards, which Walton is well-versed in. In short, just show up with whatever you have and Walton will determine the handicap.

During the race, times will not be recorded. Instead, it will simply come down to who crosses the finish line first. The top 10 finishers in each of the two races – one for canoes and stand-up boards and one for kayaks – will win a $15 cash prize.

This race is open to everyone, including kids, though Walton said he usually doesn’t see too many youngsters show up – he’s put on this pursuit race twice before.

Registration is $20, or $10 for anyone under 18. There is no advanced registration necessary (or possible), so just bring $20 to register on the spot before the race. Proceeds will benefit the NHTI cross country program.

Insider staff

Related Posts