Drop in to the City Wide Community Center for some volleyball on Thursday nights

When we told you a few months ago about the new City Wide Community Center on the Heights, we told you it was going to be a multipurpose, multigenerational facility, and we weren’t making stuff up.

The latest evidence? Drop-in volleyball.

The sprawling, brand-new, rubber-floor gymnasium will be open for adult volleyball on Thursday nights from 6 to 8 through Sept. 27. Volleyball will be open to anyone 18 or older, whether you’re a Concord resident or not.

Drop-in fees are $3 for residents and $4 for nonresidents. All you’ll have to do is show up, check in at the front desk, pay your fee and start playing.

There won’t be any referees or scorekeepers – games will be completely governed by whoever shows up to play. It will be up to the players to divide into teams, keep score and call any fouls that may arise (are there fouls in volleyball?).

This represents a milestone of sorts for the city.

“Traditionally, the city has not had a volleyball court accessible,” said David Gill, director of Concord Parks and Recreation. He said he hopes this offering – available as of last Thursday – fills a niche for the community. If there’s a lot of interest during this sort of trial period, they’ll look to add it full-time in the winter months. So stay tuned.

