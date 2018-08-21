Get what you need at the Ready to Learn Fair at Rundlett on Wednesday

In addition to backpacks, school supplies and toiletries, students can also get a free haircut at the Ready to Learn Fair. Courtesy

We know this is a little last minute, but for you parents and students out there in the Concord School District who could use a little boost when it comes to the essential department when heading back to school, you’ll want to make your way to Rundlett Middle School on Wednesday.

The fifth annual Ready to Learn Fair is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is intended to help those students in need within the Concord School District. At the fair, students will be given backpacks, all the necessary school supplies to kick off the year and toiletries to use at home.

What kind of supplies? Well, we’re talking binders, dividers, folders, crayons, colored pencils, regular pencils and paper.

“We try to break it down by school to give the kids what they really need,” said Caroline Keane, an ed assistant with the district who helps organize the fair.

And having a new backpack to put all those school supplies in is a must.

The toiletries will consist of things like a toothbrush and toothpaste (thanks to Delta Dental) as well as soap, deodorant and shampoo – that kind of stuff. The fair will also offer free haircuts to those in need of a fresh look before next Wednesday – the first day of school.

A Comcast representative will be on hand to help those eligible sign up for its internet essentials program, while district employees can help families sign up for free and reduced lunches.

Concord Rotary donated funds to provide a bus for students and families who need transportation to and from the fair. It will follow the routes for the after school drop offs.

Last year, the fair had 330 students stop in for the needed supplies.

“And we got absolutely cleaned out,” Keane said.

This year, they’re ready for about 420 students – in grades K through 12 – to show up.

For questions, contact the organizers through the fair’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ReadyToLearnFair.

