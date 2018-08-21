Ocean State Job Lot Adventure Shopping – Back-to-school edition

With all the stress that comes with the start of another school year, you're going to want one of these Fun Mesh Squeeze Balls. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
If you're having a hard time letting go of those summer fun memories, pick up a bag of the cotton candy or funnel cake snack balls to ease the pain. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
It's never a bad idea to have your name on display for anyone and everyone to see. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
After months of sitting unused (at least for school work) it's never a bad idea to do a quick and powerful dusting of your keyboard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Either in your locker or dorm room, you will be the talk of the school with this small size ice cream maker. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
You would be the hit of the school with a crab cooler backpack! TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Welcome to another thrilling installment of Adventure Shopping, in which we head to Ocean State Job Lot in search of the weirdest stuff we can find. This time the theme is back-to-school shopping, and you better believe we found plenty of oddities.

