Food Snob: Turkey BLT from In A Pinch Cafe

We tried a Turkey BLT from In A Pinch Cafe, conveniently located right across from Concord High School. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff

Since this is the Back to School Issue, we thought we would try something for this Food Snob that would resonate with some students. We had long heard that Pizza Fina – the little pizza shop directly across the street from Concord High School – was a popular destination for Concord High kids, but for one reason or another that business shut down.

Luckily, that wasn’t the only place around the high school to grab a quick bite. In A Pinch Café is still there on Pleasant Street, and since we’d never been, it seemed like the perfect place to try.

The first thing that must be mentioned is the service time at In A Pinch. We placed an order for a full-size (as opposed to half) Turkey BLT on sourdough around lunchtime, with a few people ahead of us already waiting for their orders. After what felt like barely 2 minutes, our BLT was ready and we were out the door.

Once back at the office, we couldn’t wait to dive in. The sandwich looked attractive right out of the wrapper, with it’s golden crust seemingly glistening under the fluorescent lighting of the office. The turkey, lettuce and tomato were also on full display and begging to be eaten.

The sourdough roll was crispy on the outside and tasted very fresh – we love a good sourdough sandwich roll. The turkey was flavorful and applied liberally to this sandwich – they definitely don’t cheat you on the turkey. There was a nice balance to this sandwich, too – not too much or too little of anything. Well, with one exception.

If there’s one complaint to be levied, it’s that there could have been a lot more bacon. True, one could (and should) always ask for more bacon on everything in life, but for a sandwich that is supposed to be a BLT at heart – the first letter of which stands for bacon – we would have loved to have seen (and tasted) several more pieces of bacon.

Other than that, this was a very tasty sandwich. The house-made herbed mayonnaise really made this stand out from a typical turkey club sandwich. It wasn’t dramatically over-seasoned, but it certainly was more lively and interesting than basic no-name mayo.

It’s our understanding that most Concord High students aren’t allowed to leave the campus during school hours, but if you’re a student who’s hungry after school, (carefully) cross the street and give In A Pinch Café a try.

