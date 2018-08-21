Entertainment: Summer schedules winding down, but there’s no lack of music in Concord

We’re getting into one of the more depressing parts of the year now. Days are getting shorter, and although it’s still summer, most of the world is transitioning to back-to-school mode (including this publication). All the summer concert series in Concord are done for the year, but that doesn’t mean the tunes end. There’s still plenty to listen to this week, and a few things to see, too.

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Rob Wolfe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Kind Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

3-D at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.

Llava Llama at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Shameless at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Queen City Soul at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Zooo Crew at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Murphy’s Law at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Crawlspace at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Brooks Young Band at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

April Cushnan at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Granite State of Mind presents Timeless Tribute: James Taylor and Jackson Browne at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m. (doors at 5). Featured artists include Jack Bopp, Mike Azevedo, Don Bartenstein, Joey Tic-Tac, Steve Chagnon, Eric Ober and Liam Spain.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Joe Corriview at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.

Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Monday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Best Enemies at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

BlacKkKlansman (R/2018/135 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Eighth Grade (R/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:45

Thursday: 2:05

Three Identical Strangers (PG-13/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:30

The General (NR/1926/75 min.) Silent film with live music by Jeff Rapsis.

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

