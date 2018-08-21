Bulletin Board: Concert, fall bulb orders and ‘Monitor’ tours

Credit union to host saving class

N.H. Federal Credit Union Center for Finance & Education is hosting 101 Ways to Save Money on Aug. 29 at 5:15 p.m.

Join us for this interactive, fun session as we share 101 ways to save money from “couponing” hacks and tools to tips for truly building your savings balance. We’re covering a lot of territory. And, bring your tips. The person with the best tip wins a prize.

Class is open to the public. There is a nominal fee to reserve your seat which will be refunded when you attend the class. Non-attendance will result in the forfeiture of your seat reservation fee. Registration is required.

Michele Perry

Adult open house at Parks and Rec

Concord Parks and Recreation is hosting an adult activities instructor open house on Aug. 30 at the City Wide Community Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Meet the instructors, view demonstrations and sign up for classes. You can also enter a raffle for a free class. Classes begin the week of Sept. 17.

For more info, call 225-8690, stop by the community center or visit concordparksandrec.com.

City memo

Aug. 29 concert at Penacook church

United Church of Penacook is hosting a concert featuring the piano/guitar duo of Shira Legmann and Michael Pisaro on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Legmann is a concert pianist with a wide repertoire from Baroque to contemporary music. Pisaro is a guitarist and composer who has composed over 80 works. The concert is free and open to the public.

Directions to United Church and additional information about this concert are available at ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

Eight-week spousal loss support group

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Spousal Loss Group on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Havenwood Heritage Heights, 33 Christian Ave.

These eight-week adult grief discussion groups help people who are dealing with the death of a spouse or significant other. Participants are encouraged to share their thoughts, feelings and challenges associated with grieving. Facilitators and participants share tools they have learned that have been helpful in their grief journey.

Registration is required. For more information, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Future of Nature Film Series Aug. 29

Now in its third year, the Future of Nature Film Series is joining forces once again with Red River Theatres to present this exciting three-part event.

The Future of Nature Film Series features films that dive deeply into the environmental issues that affect our backyard, our planet and our way of life. Following each film is a talk with local experts about how the themes presented touch down in the Granite State.

On Aug. 29, join The Nature Conservancy as we kick off this year’s series with Wasted! The Story Of Food Waste. Every year 80 percent of the world’s water, 40 percent of the world’s land and 10 percent of the world’s energy is dedicated to growing the food we eat, yet in the same year 1.3 billion tons of food is thrown out. That’s a third of all food grown around the world being wasted before it even reaches a plate.

Wasted! The Story Of Food Waste sheds a light on the pressing issue of food waste. Executive produced by the late author and chef Anthony Bourdain, the film doesn’t simply focus on the problem, but offers solutions like reorienting consumer perspectives on the food that is normally cast aside, and what changes we can make to our food production chain to create a more sustainable food system.

Following the film will be a panel discussion with local experts about how the themes in Wasted! touch down in the Granite State.

Discussion panel includes: Matt Louis, executive chef and owner of Moxy and The Franklin restaurants; Eileen Groll Liponis, executive director of New Hampshire Food Bank; and Jessica Saturley-Hall, founder of Upper Valley Compost.

The night begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the film at 6. The 30- to 45-minute discussion begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and are available at the door or online.

The series also includes The Million Dollar Duck on Sept. 26 and Sacred Cod on Oct. 24.

Megan Latour

Fall bulb sale through Sept. 10

Didn’t see that favorite flower come up this spring? Did the wacky weather kill off some of your most prized flower bulbs? Consider purchasing spring blooming bulbs from the Merrimack County Conservation District’s annual fall bulb fundraiser.

This year we’re offering an assortment of daffodils, hyacinths, tulips, iris, alliums and specialty bulbs. All bulbs have a hardiness zone of at least zone 5, to ensure that they will survive our New England winters.

Orders will be taken through Sept. 10. People will be able to pick up their orders at the MCCD office (10 Ferry St., Suite 211) on Friday, Sept. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. and at the Contoocook Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, just in time to get those bulbs planted before the first severe frost.

You can download an order form, color guide and bulb description guide at merrimackccd.org or contact the office at 223-6020 or info@merrimackccd.org to have one mailed to you.

Rebecca Yohe

Tours of ‘Monitor’ building available

The Concord Monitor and Concord Insider will be offering public tours of its building and printing press. Tours will be offered Tuesday (today) at 11 a.m., Friday at 3 p.m., Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. and Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. Visit the different departments and get your questions answered.

Space is limited; please sign up online at bit.ly/TourMonitor or call 369-3324. If you have a large group, you can also schedule a private tour by calling.

The Monitor office is located at 1 Monitor Drive off Sewalls Falls Road.

Sarah Pearson

Library hosting hiking presentation

On Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Concord Public Library auditorium, Robert Holdsworth will be discussing the seven principles of Leave No Trace.

His presentation will feature tips on how to prevent and minimize impacts on the outdoors. The free talk is co-hosted by AMC-N.H.

City memo

