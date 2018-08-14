Making Strides Concord kickoff event to be held Thursday

If you want to put a team together for this year's Making Strides of Concord, you should go to Thursday's kickoff event. Courtesy

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Concord is hosting a team kickoff event on Thursday at Red River Theatres.

Anyone interested in putting a team together for this year’s event – scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 14 – is encouraged to attend the kickoff event to get materials, team kits, coin cans, posters, registrations. Team leader kits will be available.

Whether you’ve faced it yourself, or someone you love has, almost everyone has been affected by breast cancer in some way. The folks at Making Strides Concord believe in a world without breast cancer, and believe that one day we’ll be able to say we beat it. But to get there, it’s going to take a lot of people working together. Your energy, your commitment to this cause is contagious.

At Thursday’s kickoff, you’ll hear about the impact of the American Cancer Society and learn how you can make a difference.

The event is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Registration and the continental breakfast begins at 7 a.m. The event is free with limited seating. Team Leaders and all who are interested in forming a team are encouraged to attend.

RSVP to Kathi Russ by Wednesday if you’d like to attend via email kmr3@comcast.net or calling 738-4404.

