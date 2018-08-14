Q & A: We caught up with Mr. Aaron ahead of his show at the Capitol Center for the Arts

It was a rattlin' good time for kids and parents in the Little Rattlers class at Rattlebox Studio last week. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Aaron Jones – you know him as Mr. Aaron – is the family- and kid-focused musician who has taken Concord by storm over the last couple years. He runs Rattlebox Studio, a studio for kids to listen to and create some music, and he plays all over either by himself or with the Mr. Aaron Band or Bosey Joe. He’s playing a show at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 11 a.m., just the latest in a very busy schedule for him.

We caught up with him last week for a little Q&A session ahead of his show. Here’s what he had to say:

1) So you play quite a few instruments. Which ones do you play, and how long have you been playing each? Do you have a favorite?

I do! It’s a big list, with varying degrees of proficiency. My first was saxophone, in middle school band – so I guess I’ve been playing that nearly 20 years! That led to some of the other wind instruments – clarinets and flute. I quickly picked up drums and guitar after that, which then led to playing in punk bands, and playing the bass. I also have been playing piano for about 15 years, and really enjoy playing accordion, and synthesizers. I have a sitar that a friend brought back from India that I play, as well as a folk harp. I also have this modular synthesizer that I’ve been building by hand over the past year or so, and it’s a lot of fun to play; very experimental. My favorite is the khaen. It’s a bamboo instrument from Thailand with a bunch of small metal reeds inside, much like a harmonica. You can blow into it or breath in through it, and cover holes in the bamboo to play different notes. I first saw it used by the Meredith Monk ensemble a few years back and had to have one. It’s not something you see often. I’m still looking for a way to include it in the kids’ music, but I play it with my “grownup” band, Bosey Joe, from time to time.

I’ve always been a bit of a generalist, and I really love learning new things – hence all the instruments. It’s also why I can ride a unicycle and have my pilot’s license for helicopters. My major love with music has been composition and songwriting, so I just see all these instruments and different tools and sources of inspiration for my creative process.

2) When did you get into kid- and family-friendly music, and why? Can you briefly describe the process of creating a kids’ song from scratch?

I got into kid- and family-friendly music in New York City. I was fresh out of grad school at NYU (studying musical theatre and opera composition) and was searching Craigslist for a job. I came across an ad for an early childhood center looking for a music teacher and went and auditioned. I’d never done anything like it before but it turned out that jumping around while playing guitar and singing for kids suits me well. I guess I’ve never grown up. Eventually I got a job heading up a kids’ music program in Brooklyn that was a great way to have some steady income during the daytime to supplement my other gigs that were more sporadic: writing musicals and playing in bands. My wife, Anna, and I put out an album of music for kids, and performed a lot with our band, Banana Baron. We’d met writing musicals at NYU so it was a great outlet for our theatrical music. When we moved to New Hampshire, I really wanted to have my own studio space for writing, recording and teaching, so I embraced my identity as “Mr. Aaron” that I’d been cultivating teaching and performing in NYC and came up with my own music program, using my own songs and putting my own spin on kids’ classics.

I start a kids’ song the same way I start any piece of music: with a fragment of an idea. It’s often something one of my kids said, or just something that struck me as an interesting idea for a song. I write every day, and keep notebooks of random song ideas, so that when I sit down to make a new album, I’ve got ideas to draw from. My latest kids’ album is called MAXIMUM, and the title track started with literally just that word. It seemed like an exciting idea for a song, and a fitting theme for the album, so I ran with it – I came up with a guitar riff that felt MAXIMUM to me, and then just let the ideas run wild.

I always make sure the song excites me in some way, whether it makes me laugh, or moves me. I love the freedom in kids’ music – to be silly, to be serious, to be theatrical, or to not make sense at all. It’s really important to me that the kids’ music I write and share be real music. I think kids are completely capable of taking in complex music and even detailed lyrical ideas. They are super smart! I make sure the songs have many layers, for the grown-ups to enjoy, but also for repeated listening and for the kids to keep learning. Once they hear something they like they are going to want to hear it again.

3) How has life in N.H. been, compared to N.Y.? How has it been going being a musician in a relatively small place like Concord?

It has taken some time to adjust to life in N.H., coming from N.Y.C., but it’s been great – especially for the family. There’s no way I could afford the space I have at Rattlebox in N.Y.C. Overall, the quality of life feels higher, and the stress feels lower. Sometimes even something simple like getting the mail could end up being really complicated in Brooklyn. It’s nice not worrying about things like that. And now we can have N.Y. on our own terms: we can visit when we want, have a great time, and come home here where it’s a little more peaceful.

When we moved here, I wasn’t sure how I was going to continue making a living as a musician. And while the music scene is smaller than N.Y.C., I was pleasantly surprised to find that it’s growing, and there is a definite need for music for kids here. People often thank me for the service I provide – which means a lot to me. There seem to be a lot of young families in Concord looking for fun and educational things to do with their kids.

This is a really exciting time for Concord. There are a lot of good people here working hard to enhance the music and arts community as a whole, and I think it’s only getting better.

4) You have a family. How do you balance your busy music life with home life these days?

It’s a constant struggle. I’m learning how to schedule myself more wisely, but only after going too far and being way too busy. Luckily much of my work is for kids, so the family often gets to tag along. But, like everything else I do in a day, I have to schedule family time. I’m often working mornings and nights, but sometimes it allows me to be home on the odd afternoon, and I appreciate that time with the kids.

5) It seems like you’re everywhere now – Market Days, the Cap Center, your own place. Do you mainly stay around Concord, in terms of performances, or do you go all over?

I’ve been going all over. I’ve certainly been all over N.H. this summer, playing 22 libraries across the state and various other festivals and concerts. I still get down to N.Y.C., and I’ve been playing more in the Boston area. I have to say though, I love my shows here in Concord – it’s where my people are. Each one feels like a big party.

6) What are your goals from this point on? Would you consider going back to N.Y. or another big city if the opportunity arises in the future?

The main goal is to keep spreading the Mr. Aaron music, and it feels like the best way to reach a wider audience is online. I’m in a tricky situation, however, where my fans (kids) are not the ones making the decisions online; it’s their parents. That’s a piece of the puzzle I’m still working on. On YouTube I’ve got the “Mr. Aaron Show” – I sing songs, talk about instruments, play hide and seek, and play with sock puppets. If the opportunity arose to work on that in a bigger way, in a big city, I’d consider it, but it wouldn’t be an easy decision. Concord is a great place for the family, I have friends here, my studio is here, I feel peaceful here. It’d be really hard to leave.

7) What can people expect at the Cap Center show on Aug. 16? Can you give any sort of sneak peek of what will be in store?

It’ll be a big party for sure! I’ll have the band with me, and we intend to play most of the songs from my new album, MAXIMUM, as well as other Mr. Aaron favorites. These Capitol Center shows are a super-fun chance for us to showcase the instruments of the band, and we’ve got a cool surprise instrument I doubt you’ve seen before. It’s also a chance to share some deeper cuts from the album, like when the little boy who lives down the drain dreams of going away “Beyond the Drainbow.” I’ve really enjoyed partnering with the Capitol Center on these shows and can’t wait to play the new Concord Theater!

8) What’s next, in terms of shows? Anything we can see around here any time soon?

We do a huge Halloween Bash every year that is always a ton of fun – stay tuned for that. We’re working on getting it bigger and better than ever.

9) What’s your favorite place to hear live music in Concord?

My favorite place to hear live music in Concord (aside from Rattlebox) is Area 23. Kirk (the owner) is a great host and treats his musicians really well. They have lots of live music, with a wide variety, and I appreciate the open and welcoming vibe. It’s great for local musicians to have a place like Area 23 to experiment, grow and thrive.

10) Where’s your favorite place to eat in Concord?

My favorite place to eat is Revival. The food is spectacular, and the service is great. We always love to see what they’re going to come up with next.

