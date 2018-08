Mountain Vista, Alison Vernon, Forest Society. Courtesy of Alison Vernon Sea Turtle, Alison Vernon, Forest Society. Courtesy of Alison Vernon Chickadees on Board, Alison Vernon, Forest Society. Courtesy of Alison Vernon Roadside Garden, Alison Vernon, Forest Society. Courtesy of Alison Vernon

Through August, Alison Vernon will be showcasing her artwork at the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests. Vernon started painting after the birth of her three children, and over the years, her painting style and technique have evolved as she has learned to appreciate the texture and richness of painting with palette knives. You should totally go check out her work.

