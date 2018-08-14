Learn the ins and outs of the harmonica at Concord Public Library

Mike and Bevery Rogers, pictured here on a bench with a guitar, will teach an introduction to harmonica class at Concord Public Library next Wednesday, Aug. 22. The class will be geared toward harmonica enthusiasts ages 8 and up, including adults of all ages. Courtesy of Concord Public Library

First of all, did you see what we did there with the headline, with the ins and outs of harmonica? We thought that was pretty funny, too.

Anyway, Concord Public Library is at it again. There’s seemingly something cool and fun going on there every day, and next Wednesday, Aug. 22, it will be a program called Harmonica 101.

We know that title is very ambiguous and mysterious, so we’re here to tell you that it is, in fact, a little harmonica lesson for anyone who wants to learn a thing or two about the pocket-size wind instrument.

The library will have Mike and Beverly Rogers at the library’s auditorium to hold an hour-and-a-half-long class on how to play the harmonica. The workshop will teach simple songs and basic techniques.

Mike Rogers has been playing the harmonica since he was 15. Beverly, his wife, brings years of teaching and storytelling experience to the duo, and together they’ve been teaching these harmonica workshops for 30 years. That’s some serious dedication.

One of the big highlights for this program is that all participants will receive a brand-new harmonica to keep. It won’t even cost anything, so it’s basically like getting a free instrument plus the knowledge of how to play it – you’ll walk in with nothing, knowing nothing, and walk out as the next John Popper (extremely unlikely, but you never know).

Because there are only so many harmonicas to go around, this event will be limited to 40 participants. You can register for it at concordpubliclibrary.net, by calling 225-8670, option 2, or by going in to the library and asking about it at the service desk.

This will be the Rogerses first time at Concord’s library, but they’ve been doing this at libraries all over the place for decades, so they should feel right at home here. In fact, Mike has been a musician for 48 years, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone with as much musical expertise as him.

This workshop will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 – we wanted to give you enough time to sign up, as this will likely be a popular event. Like all of the library’s programs, this one will be free. It’s recommended for ages 8 and up, including adults of any age.

While there are usually light snacks and drinks provided, given the nature of this workshop – lots of hard inhaling and exhaling through an instrument with narrow crevices – this will be a “dry” event.

Insider staff

Related Posts