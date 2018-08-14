Heritage Harley-Davidson to host community barbecue for Concord Friends Program on Saturday

If you like a good barbecue – and who doesn’t? – as well as helping out your community, there’s no better event to check out than Heritage Harley-Davidson’s Community BBQ this Saturday afternoon.

The second-generation, family-owned Harley dealership has been hosting these barbecue events every Saturday during riding season since 2013, marketing manager Ryan Jelley said.

“We want to make it a point to support our local charities,” he said. “We partner with different charities to host a barbecue fundraiser.”

This Saturday, the featured organization will be the Friends Program, a nonprofit that aims to “strengthen communities by building relationships that empower people, encourage community service and restore faith in the human spirit,” according to its website.

How it works is the folks at Heritage H-D bring some supplies, such as burgers, hot dogs and things of the like, and sets up the cooking station right out in the front lot of the dealership. The featured organization is also welcome to bring whatever they want – sometimes there’s steak or chicken, Jelley said.

Then, people just start showing up to eat. There are no set prices for anything – people who attend are asked to make a donation to cover what they’re eating. At the end, all the proceeds go to the nonprofit organization of that particular week. Since the beginning, these barbecues have raised more than $57,000 for the organizations, Jelley said.

This Saturday’s barbecue will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Jelley said it usually gets pretty busy between 1 and 2 o’clock. These are typically rain-or-shine events, unless there’s a really significant storm, as there was a couple weeks ago. There is no RSVP or registration required, so just show up between 11 and 3 Saturday and have some grub – and a good time.

Go to heritageh-d.com for a schedule of the rest of the community barbecues.

Related Posts