Go full steam ahead to the 33rd annual Concord Model Railroad Club Train Show at Everett Arena this Sunday

The 2015 Concord Model Railroad Show at Everett Arena was packed with model train sets and enthusiasts, and this year figures to feature much of the same. Show chairman Richard Fifield said he expects about 600 people to show up this Sunday. Courtesy of Richard Fifield A model train sits on a set of tracks running through a representation of Franklin and the Boston and Maine Railroadâs Northern line at the Concord Model Railroad Club in Penacook on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

All aboard! Last call! Pick your favorite piece of train terminology, but whatever you do, don’t miss the 33rd annual Concord Model Railroad Club Train Show this Sunday at Everett Arena.

If you’ve never been or never heard of it before, you’ve been denying yourself quite the experience. Model railroad enthusiasts from all over the state flock to this one-day-only event at the arena for a chance to see some high-end model train layouts, as well as buy and sell a slew of related products, all while interacting and sharing stories and tips with other model train nuts who will no doubt pack the arena once again.

Model trains and the people who love them may be a dying breed in today’s world that seems to be run by Xbox and Playstation, but the few who are out there are a die-hard bunch. That’s why about 900 people showed up to last year’s exhibit, show chairman Rich Fifield said.

“We were two people shy of 900,” he said of last year’s turnout. “The attendance has been going up every year.”

And with the display at this train show, it’s no surprise why.

Fifield, an officer with the Concord Model Railroad Club, said he’s going to have more than 60 dealers selling different gauge model trains and accessories, as well as about seven operating layouts mixed in among the dealers. The club’s own layout – a whopping 71 by 36 feet – will also be on display.

Apart from all the dealers at their booths, the popular White Elephant Table will be set up again this year – a spot for attendees to buy or sell items on a small scale (don’t show up looking to sell 50 pieces at the White Elephant Table). It’s mainly for folks who want to try to sell one or two pieces. This is usually a good spot to snag some great deals.

There will be some raffles going on throughout the day, too, as well as door prizes. One of the raffle prizes will be a 4-by-8-foot N scale layout that’s completely done. Raffle tickets will be $5 apiece or three for $10.

Radio station Mix 94.1 will be broadcasting live from the show for the first two hours, so that adds a little more excitement to it.

The show serves as the one and only fundraiser for the Concord Model Railroad Club each year, and Fifield said that’s all they need – they’re able to cover their annual expenses based purely on the proceeds of this show.

The club has about 15 members, he said, and just about all of them should be there at the show – feel free to strike up a conversation with any of these hardcore railroad enthusiasts.

The show is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets (at the door only) are $5 per person and free for kids 12 and under, with a family maximum of $12. The arena food stand will be open during the show. For more information, go to trainweb.org/cmrc.

