Get a workout while helping others at Fit 4 A Cause Triple Challenge

Adults and kids alike participate in Fit 4 a Cause's outdoor bootcamp at Memorial Field. Courtesy of Renee Plodzik

If you like the idea of helping local nonprofits by attending a community barbecue (see story at left), you’d probably also be interested in helping cancer patients by participating in a triathlon of sorts.

We’re talking about the Fit 4 a Cause Triple Challenge, a 5-mile bike, 5K run/walk and five-circuit bootcamp event coming up this Sunday. If you don’t have a bike, you can just do the 5K and bootcamp. There will also be post-event yoga, a kids’ obstacle course and a fun run. Most importantly, all proceeds will benefit wellness and fitness programs for cancer survivors at Concord Hospital.

Fit 4 a Cause was started two years ago by Renee Plodzik, a local nurse practitioner, mom and cancer survivor. She volunteers time to teach an outdoor bootcamp all summer to raise money for local breast cancer patients. The Triple Challenge, new this year, is a way to involve more community members by engaging in a triathlon, she said.

The event will take place at Memorial Field from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The online registration deadline is Saturday, and there is same-day registration available on site for $39 for adults and $19 for ages 10 to 18. The kids’ fun run/ obstacle course is free. The Eventbrite link is way too long to be of any use here, so just Google Fit 4 a Cause Triple Challenge and it should be the top result.

After the untimed race, a healthy breakfast will be served by Live Juice, Fresh Roots Nutrition and Granite State Granola. There will also be raffle prizes available, including gift certificates to places like Runner’s Alley, S&W Sports, 43 Degrees North Athletic Club and Breathe Day Spa. Red Sox tickets will also be available.

Donations to Concord Hospital Trust will also be accepted. Volunteers are still needed, too, so if you’d like to help, find that Eventbrite page and click the “Contact Event Organizer” link at the bottom.

