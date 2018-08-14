Bulletin Board: Jazz Sanctuary, Penacook concert and golf

Concert at Penacook church

United Church of Penacook is hosting a concert featuring the duo Danielle Buonaiuto, soprano, and Jason Wirth, piano, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public. Directions to United Church and additional information about this concert are available at ucpnh.org. This duo will be in residence at Avaloch Farm Music Institute in Boscawen this August.

Lynne Raleigh

Village association to host meeting

The Penacook Village Association, an organization formed to enhance the quality of life, protect the historic character and foster economic vitality in Penacook invites you to their meeting on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Room of the Penacook Community Center on Dolphin St. (between High and Community streets).

The PVA needs your help to make choices on events and projects that will bring its mission to life. All are welcome!

For more information on the PVA, visit Penacook.org. Contact Brent Todd at brenttoddconcord@gmail.com or 753-9609 with any questions.

Christine Miller

Jazz Sanctuary at Eagle Square

On Sunday, at 5 p.m. in Concord’s Eagle Square (enter by the large clock on N. Main St.), Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday will present “Summer in the City, Part 2,” featuring local vocalist Eli Goodwin, and The WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band featuring: BJ Steinberg (guitar), Joey Placenti (sax and flute), Alec Derian (bass), Chuck Booth (drums), and Tim Wildman (trumpet and flugelhorn).

The jazz worship experience conversation will explore the ways Concord’s wonderful downtown cityscape encourages community and connection amidst such divisive times. There is no admission and, “wherever you are on life’s journey, you are most welcome here!” In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will be at First Congregational Church, 177 N. Main St.

Tim Wildman

Hospital Trust gives scholarships

Sixteen deserving students seeking careers in nursing and allied health care received scholarships through the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund during this year’s annual awards luncheon.

Having reviewed over 45 scholarships, the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Subcommittee awarded nursing scholarships to: Kathryn Hartford, Kristina Andrewski, Holly Mitchell, Colleen DeCato, Sara Osborne, Kaitlyn Covell, Jaret Foote, Sarah Castagno, Abigail Desrosiers, Hailey Stevens, Cerys Eldred, Jillian Kilar and Laura Obolewicz.

In addition, three allied health awards were given to: Shania Clark, Ryan Phelps and Emily Forde.

This year, the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund, part of the Trust’s endowment, provided more than $37,000 in scholarship support.

Jennifer Dearborn

Friends Program golf outing Sept. 10

The 21st annual Friends Program golf tournament to benefit the Friends Youth Mentoring Program will be held Sept. 10 at Concord Country Club.

The Friends Youth Mentoring Program matches children in need with a supportive one on one role model. Healthy mentoring relationships create many new learning opportunities, enhance self-esteem and encourage growth at home, in school and in the community. Great care is taken by our professional staff members to match children with the right mentors.

Last year, volunteers conservatively devoted over 11,000 hours to mentor 128 Merrimack County children. Fundraisers like our golf tournament keep program services accessible to all children and families so that no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

Registration is $125 per person and includes golf, cart, breakfast refreshments, lunch, beverages and more.

For more info, email mdickey@friendsprogram.org or call 228-7604.

Martha Dickey

Financial classes at credit union

Join N.H. Federal Credit Union Center for Finance & Education for Get A Grip on Your Credit & Improve Your Score on Aug. 21 at 5:15 p.m.

Understand how your credit affects you and learn ways you can improve your credit score. You will learn how to read your credit report and gain control of your current debt load.

On Aug. 22, the center will host 101 Ways To Save Money. Join for this interactive, fun session as we share 101 ways to save money from “couponing” hacks and tools to tips for truly building your savings balance. We’re covering a lot of territory. And, bring your tips. The person with the best tip wins a prize.

There is a nominal fee to reserve your seat which will be fully refunded when you attend the class. Non-attendance will result in the forfeiture of your seat reservation fee. Class is open to the public, but registration is required.

Michele Perry

Money sought for stop the bleed kits

Concord Hospital Trust has embarked on an important fundraising campaign to better equip schools to save lives when minutes matter.

As part of the national Stop the Bleed campaign, Concord Hospital and its EMS partners already have helped train hundreds of school employees, teachers and members of the public how to stop uncontrolled bleeding.

Now, Concord Hospital Trust hopes to raise nearly $80,000 to place Stop the Bleed First Aid kits in every classroom in every school in every community it serves.

Victims of uncontrolled bleeding can die in several minutes, before emergency personnel arrive at auto crashes, workplace injuries or mass shootings. But, anyone at the scene can save lives, if they know what to do. Stop the Bleed trainers teach proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use direct pressure, wound packing and tourniquets.

With funds from Concord Hospital’s Trauma Program and donations to Concord Hospital Trust, the initiative already has supplied Stop the Bleed kits at many training sites, especially schools. They contain tourniquets, quick clot gauze and other bleeding control items.

The Stop the Bleed Community Campaign will aim to place kits in more than 800 classrooms and school common areas in approximately 28 communities. The kits cost $69 each.

To find a Stop the Bleed training session, visit bleedingcontrol.org or email Katie Hartford at khartfor@crhc.org. To make a contribution, visit ch-trust.org or call 227-7162.

Jennifer Dearborn

