On Display: Tracey Goodwin at NHTI library

Missisquoi Refuge, Tracey Goodwin, NHTI library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Sunset over Lake Hebron, Tracey Goodwin, NHTI library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Autumn River, Tracey Goodwin, NHTI library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Just Looking, Tracey Goodwin, NHTI library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Lighthouse, Tracey Goodwin, NHTI library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Hesitant, Tracey Goodwin, NHTI library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Photobomb, Tracey Goodwin, NHTI library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The NHTI library is currently home to the art of Tracey Goodwin.

Goodwin (who has no known relation to Insider Editor Tim Goodwin) has put together a collection of paintings that include wildlife in their natural settings, along with picturesque landscape scenes.

Using both acrylic and oil, Goodwin’s work has a very real feel to it – as you can see from those two moose in Hesitant. It’s like they’re right in front of you.

And the landscapes will also make you yearn to get outside and find those postcard scenes, like in Sunset over Lake Hebron (top) and Missisquoi Refuge (above).

The show is up through early September and more photos can be found at theconcordinsider.com.

Insider staff

